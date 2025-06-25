The UK is set to buy a fleet of new fighter jets which are capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Sky News reports that prime minister Sir Keir Starmer will tell a summit of Nato allies in The Hague that Britain will now be able to join associated alliance missions. At least 12 F-35A aircraft - with the ability to carry nuclear warheads - will be purchased.

It is considered the most significant strengthening of the UK’s nuclear capability in a generation, shortly after a recent pledge in the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) for 12 new nuclear attack submarines to be constructed. These moves will likely draw condemnation from Russia and China.

The UK is looking to buy 12 F-35A Lightning II stealth aircraft, capable of carrying nuclear weapons. This will be the first time the RAF will have this capability since the 1990s. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

If the purchase is carried out, it will be the first time the Royal Air Force (RAF) will have the ability to carry nuclear warheads since the 1990s. The prime minister told Sky News that the country is in an era of “radical uncertainty” and peace can no longer be taken for granted.

“These F-35 dual capable aircraft will herald a new era for our world-leading Royal Air Force and deter hostile threats that threaten the UK and our allies,” he added. “The UK's commitment to NATO is unquestionable, as is the alliance's contribution to keeping the UK safe and secure, but we must all step up to protect the Euro-Atlantic area for generations to come.”

What are the F35-A fighter jets and how powerful are they?

Built by the American firm Lockheed Martin - which has a presence in Havant - the F-35 Lightning II model is a single-seat, single-engine, supersonic stealth strike fighter. It is designed to carry out strike missions and maintain air superiority against adversaries.

The F-35A variant has a top speed of Mach 1.06 at high altitude, the equivalent of 806mph. Alongside its 25mm GAU-22/A 4-barrel rotary cannon, it can be equipped with various missiles that can attack targets in the air, on land, and at sea.

They can also be loaded with various bombs such as the Paveway, which was used to great effect by pilots during an explosive exercise alongside HMS Prince of Wales in October last year. Crucially, they can be equipped with B61 mod 12 nuclear bomb, giving the UK an aerial capability it does not currently have.

The F-35A is classed as a conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) aircraft, and can be primed for bombing raids and other missions. F-35B jets already play a vital roles in Royal Navy carrier strike groups.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer listens to a question from a reporter as he visiting the Netherlands marines training base, as part of the UK-Netherland Joint Amphibious Force on June 24, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. It's expected that the UK will commit to spending five per cent of GDP on defence by 2035. | Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

How much do they cost and can the UK afford it?

The government said the fighter jets will be based at RAF Marham in Norfolk. They have long planned to buy 138 F-35 aircraft of different varieties, but have only acquired roughly three dozen since the first jets entered service seven years ago. These 12 will be part of that total figure.

The Metro reports that each aircraft costs £60m for the latest production lots, with the UK setting back an estimated total of £700m. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) told the UK Defence Journal that by purchasing the A variants, rather than more of their B counterparts, they can save up to 25 per cent per aircraft.

Alongside the announcement, Sky News reports the UK and Nato allies will raise defence spending to five per cent of GDP by 2035. Pressure from US President Donald Trump has been on Europe for several months.

This rise will consist of 3.5 per cent on pure defence and 1.5 per cent on related matters. If this is committed to, this would go beyond Labour’s previous pledges to raise this to 2.6 per cent of GDP by 2027, and ambition to three per cent in the next parliament.

Sir Keir said taxes will not be raised to meet this target and previous rises were not set out at the expense of welfare cuts, but a reduction in foreign aid spending. “So, it’s a mis-description to suggest that the defence spending commitment we’ve made is at the expense of money on welfare,” he told reporters in The Netherlands yesterday.

Amanda Martin, Labour MP for Portsmouth North. | Sarah Standing (041024-7174)

Reaction

The order of fighter jets is expected to support 20,000 jobs nationally. Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin, Labour, said the order will bring high-quality roles and major investment to the city.

She added: “Local firms such as BAE Systems and QinetiQ are at the forefront of delivering the next generation of stealth fighter jets, and their expertise is essential to this national effort.

“As the prime minister has said we are in an era of growing global uncertainty and can no longer take peace for granted. That’s why this government is investing in our national security—ensuring our Armed Forces have the equipment they need while delivering a defence dividend that benefits communities across the UK.”