Platinum Jubilee: Celebrations continue across the area as residents come out in force for street parties

NEIGHBOURHOODS across the area are still in full party mode as streets and areas are coming together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Tom Cotterill
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 9:03 am

The historic four-day weekend is marking Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Hundreds of street parties are being staged to mark the celebration.

On Thursday night beacons were lit and Friday parties start across Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Neighbours in Burbidge Grove, Southsea Paul Woolf and Trixie Humphrey enjoy the street party on Friday Picture: Simon Czapp/Solent News & Photo Agency

Tonight sees the Platinum Party at the Palace at Buckingham Palace.

Left to right: Pam Brady and Joan Flowers, both from Gosport, at the Lee jubilee celebration

Platinum Jubilee street parties and events across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 09:42

  • Residents turn up in their droves to bask in the Jubilee celebrations
  • Dozens of street parties are taking place
Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 09:42

Here’s a nice shot from yesterday

Neighbours out enjoying their street party on Sea View Road, in Cosham on Friday
Friday, 03 June, 2022, 11:57

Weather warning issued for Portsmouth over the weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for rain and thunder tomorrow

Here’s everything you need to know.

Thursday, 02 June, 2022, 23:03

Southsea Castle beacon lighting

Here are the pictures showing the beacon alight at Southsea Castle.

Southsea Castle lit a beacon to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Picture: Sarah Standing (020622-8929).
Pictured is: The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Hugh Mason.
Pictured is: The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Hugh Mason looking at the beacon.
Pictured is: Fine Voice Academy performing at the beacon lighting.
Pictured is: Linda Bewick, 67, from Fratton.
Rebecca Clifton and Vicky Nicholls, both from Southsea.
Thursday, 02 June, 2022, 22:51

Crowds at the Hayling beacon lighting

Here are the photos of people who enjoyed the beacon lighting on Hayling Island

Pictured - Lord Mayor Cllr Diana Patrick watches on as the festivities begin.
Pictured - Lord Mayor Cllr Diana Patrick enjoying the bagpipes.
Pictured - A bagpiper begins the ceremony with the national anthem.
Pictured - A trumpeter marks the beginning of the beacon lighting.
Pictured - David and Patricia Kingham and Jackie and Fred Clark waiting for the lighting of the beacon.
Thursday, 02 June, 2022, 22:53

Hayling Island beacon lighting

A beacon was lit in Hayling Island to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A beacon was lit Thursday evening on Hayling Seafront by the Havant Lord Mayor Cllr Diana Patrick to mark the Queens Jubilee, as hundreds of locals gathered to watch the event.
The lit beacon.
Hundreds of locals gathered to the beacon lighting.
Crowds at Hayling.
Thursday, 02 June, 2022, 22:26

Royal Family watching the flypast

The Royal Family watched on as the Red Arrows coducted their flypast.

Thursday, 02 June, 2022, 22:16

New portrait of Queen Elizabeth II released ahead of Jubilee celebrations

A new portait of the Queen has been issued. She is the first monarch in British history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

Thursday, 02 June, 2022, 22:01

Footage of the beacon in Southsea

The beacon was lit near Southsea Castle to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thursday, 02 June, 2022, 21:53

Principal beacon lighting

The Queen was joined by Prince William to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Thursday, 02 June, 2022, 21:49

Beacon lit at Southsea Castle

To celebrate Her Majesty the Queen Platinum Jubilee, a beacon has been lit in Southsea.

Beacon lit at Southsea Castle.
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
QueenHundredsHer MajestyHavantWaterlooville