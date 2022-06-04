The historic four-day weekend is marking Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.
Hundreds of street parties are being staged to mark the celebration.
On Thursday night beacons were lit and Friday parties start across Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville.
Tonight sees the Platinum Party at the Palace at Buckingham Palace.
Platinum Jubilee street parties and events across the Portsmouth area
- Residents turn up in their droves to bask in the Jubilee celebrations
- Dozens of street parties are taking place
Here’s a nice shot from yesterday
Weather warning issued for Portsmouth over the weekend
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for rain and thunder tomorrow
Here’s everything you need to know.
Southsea Castle beacon lighting
Here are the pictures showing the beacon alight at Southsea Castle.
Crowds at the Hayling beacon lighting
Here are the photos of people who enjoyed the beacon lighting on Hayling Island
Hayling Island beacon lighting
A beacon was lit in Hayling Island to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Royal Family watching the flypast
The Royal Family watched on as the Red Arrows coducted their flypast.
New portrait of Queen Elizabeth II released ahead of Jubilee celebrations
A new portait of the Queen has been issued. She is the first monarch in British history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.
Footage of the beacon in Southsea
The beacon was lit near Southsea Castle to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Principal beacon lighting
The Queen was joined by Prince William to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Beacon lit at Southsea Castle
To celebrate Her Majesty the Queen Platinum Jubilee, a beacon has been lit in Southsea.