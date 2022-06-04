Red Arrows over Hampshire: When will the Red Arrows fly over Southampton and Locks Heath, Denmead, Waterlooville and Horndean? Time and date

The Red Arrows will be passing over the area tomorrow on their way home from performing at an airshow.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 10:21 am

The RAF’s acrobatic display team have been in high demand over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend, performing at the Trooping of the Colour ceremony on Thursday, as well as at the Midlands Air Festival on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They are due to be at the English Riviera Airshow tomorrow over Torbay.

After that show ends the group will make its way back to its base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, tracking along the south coast for a while.

The Red Arrows flying over Buckingham Palace during a flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade on Thursday Picture: RAF SAC Sarah Barsby/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

The Red Arrows are due to fly over Southampton Docks at 4.35pm, and then pass over Whiteley, Park Gate and Locks Heath about a minute later.

About a minute after that the aircraft are due to pass over the north end of Waterlooville, Denmead and Horndean as they cut across the South Downs National Park and then make their way north.

As they are in transit this is not a display.

