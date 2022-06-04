The RAF’s acrobatic display team have been in high demand over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend, performing at the Trooping of the Colour ceremony on Thursday, as well as at the Midlands Air Festival on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They are due to be at the English Riviera Airshow tomorrow over Torbay.

After that show ends the group will make its way back to its base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, tracking along the south coast for a while.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Arrows flying over Buckingham Palace during a flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade on Thursday Picture: RAF SAC Sarah Barsby/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

The Red Arrows are due to fly over Southampton Docks at 4.35pm, and then pass over Whiteley, Park Gate and Locks Heath about a minute later.

About a minute after that the aircraft are due to pass over the north end of Waterlooville, Denmead and Horndean as they cut across the South Downs National Park and then make their way north.