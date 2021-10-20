The famous aircrafts will take to the skies above the Queen Elizabeth-class carrier during the Pacific Future Forum.

Senior Royal Navy and military officials, government figures, and academics will all discuss world changing topics on board.

If you don’t want to miss out, here all all the details below.

Readers pictures of the D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth. Picture: Ryan Evans

When does it take place?

The Pacific Future Forum (PFF) will take place today and tomorrow, starting at 9am on both days and finishing in the afternoon.

What ship is it taking place on?

All of the events will take place on HMS Prince of Wales.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, perform a fly-past during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 12, 2021. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images).

Can you watch it?

You can also livestream the event and watch along from home if you sign up here.

For those who aren’t around to watch it live, you can catch up afterwards on demand through the PFF platform on its website.

What is the Pacific Future Forum?

The event is a series of in-depth panels and interactive discussions covering several topics about how to move forward in a changing world.

Experts will explore subjects such as climate change and how fragile eco-systems can lead to future conflicts.

Questions over how the UK can strengthen it’s defence, security, technology and trading relationships in the Indo-Pacific will also be covered.

There will be question and answer sessions on both days where anyone can quiz the panellists.

Additional online lectures will co-inside with on board events, covering similar issues involving technology, innovation and defence.

What is on the agenda?

Guests will be welcomed by Steve Higham OBE, commanding officer of HMS Prince of Wales, before the discussions take place.

BBC journalist, writer and broadcaster, Samira Ahmed, will host the event and introduce each panel.

Discussions will be broken up by breaks and keynote speeches on both days.

Day one will focus on discussing subjects in a changing world, rounded off by a drinks reception.

Day two will be centred around the Indo-Pacific and UK and USA relations in the region, followed by a networking function.

The full agenda can be seen here.

Who are some of the speakers?

There will be over 60 leading defence, security, trade and technology experts attending the event in person and virtually.

Academics at prestigious universities, such as Peter Frankopan, professor of global history at Oxford University, will be sharing their expertise.

Military officials including director general strategy and international for the Ministry of Defence, Damian Parmenter, CBE, will also be involved.

Some government officials will take part in question and answer sessions, including Cannock Chase MP and Minister of State for Asia, Amanda Milling.

The full list of on-board speakers can be found here.

All the details are in the the event brochure on their website.

