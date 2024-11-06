Serving members of the armed forces and veterans travelling to remembrance ceremonies will be given free bus trips.

First South is offering journeys at no charge in the Portsmouth area and across Hampshire for Remembrance Weekend (November 9 and 10). The offer will also apply to cadets volunteering at parades.

Armed forces personnel and veterans will be given free bus travel for Remembrance weekend. | Mike Cooter

To claim the free travel, all current and former military personnel and cadets should show the driver their Armed Forces ID, a veterans ID card, or wear their medals or uniform.

James Eustace, Commercial Director for First South, said: “We want to make bus travel to and from Remembrance events as easy as possible for people who are attending. Across First Bus South a number of our colleagues are veterans, particularly in areas where we operate with strong military connections such as Portsmouth and Falmouth. We’re very proud of them, and this also is our way of also saying thank you to them, as well as honouring our armed forces.

“Remembrance activities are important and solemn reminders of the sacrifices made by so many in our armed forces, and we want to do something to mark those occasions. By offering free travel, I am pleased that our business can play our part in supporting and remembering those lost in military service past and present.”