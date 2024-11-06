The Portsmouth area will be honouring those who died serving our country across different Remembrance Services this weekend.

Ceremonies will be held on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, with parades being organised and poppy wreaths being place at war memorials.

Remembrance Day has been observed since the end of the First World War. Hostilities ended in the conflict on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. The First World War formally ended with the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919. Various commemorations have been organised in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and the surrounding area.

Remembrance services have been organised across the Portsmouth area to honour those died serving our country. | Keith Woodland (121121-238)

Portsmouth

The city’s primary service will be held this Sunday, November 10, between 10.30am and 12pm in Guildhall Square. The service will be preceded by a parade of veterans, military personnel and youth groups in the square at 10.30am.

A two-minute silence will be held at 11am, which will be followed by the service. A wreath-laying ceremony at the WW1 memorial (Cenotaph) will conclude the ceremony.

The Armistice Day Service - November 11 - will take place at The Cenotaph, Guildhall Square, at 10.55am. The short service will include a two-minute silence at the traditional 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. A selection of verses and poems will be read out to the crowds.

Members of the public are also invited to a smaller service at the HMS Royal Oak memorial in The Hard at 11am, with a service being conducted for those who died aboard ship.

Havant Remembrance Sunday Service. | Sam Stephenson

Havant

The main parade in Havant will take place at the St Faith’s War Memorial on November 10. It will assemble at the Royal British Legion Ex-Servicemen’s Club, in Brockhampton Lane, at 10.35am - marching off at 10.40am. The service at the war memorial in West Street will start at 10.50am.

A two-minute silence will be held at 11am, followed by the remembrance service inside St Faith’s Church. The Mayor of Havant, Councillor Peter Wade, said “Remembrance Sunday honours those who have given their lives to defend our freedom and protect our lives. I would like to invite all residents to join us at the parade and memorial service in Havant. Let's come together as a community to remember and pay our respects.”

Hayling Island

The Remembrance Sunday parade will leave Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, at 10.40am, marching along Elm Grove to the Cenotaph in St Mary’s Road. Wreaths will then be laid, before moving to St Mary’s Church for the Remembrance Service.

Emsworth

The Remembrance Sunday parade will set off from Queen Street at 2.15pm and head towards Church Path. At 2.45pm, the remembrance service will be held inside St James Church Hall.

Fareham

The ‘Forever Remembered’ ceremony will take place at the war memorial at Holy Trinity Church, West Street, at 9.45am on November 10. The names of those who served from the Fareham area who lost their lives in conflicts will be read out.

The Parade will then step off at 10.40am from the Duke of Connaught's Own Club in Western Road. They will head along Kings Road and West Street, before arriving at the war memorial. A two-minute silence will be observed at 11am, followed by a wreath laying ceremony and church service. Personnel from HMS Collingwood’s Volunteer Band and Platoons, in partnership with The Royal British Legion, will lead the parade.

The Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Pal Hayre, said: "The annual service commemorating British service members who have lost their lives in wars and other military conflicts is an important occasion. I do hope that the residents of Fareham will join us in paying respects to the servicemen and women who served our nation so bravely.”

Fareham Remembrance Sunday in West Street, Fareham, on Sunday, November 12, 2023. | Sarah Standing (121123-2696)

Gosport

The Remembrance Sunday parade will be held at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Bury Road. An armed guard, courtesy of HMS Sultan, will lead a parade of representatives from the Royal British Legion, veterans' groups, scouts, guides, sea cadets, air cadets and other local organisations at 10.30am.

The ceremony, conducted by the Mayor’s Chaplain, Rev Emma McPhail, will start at 10.58am. Gosport Solent Brass will provide music and a bugler from the band will sound Last Post and Reveille. The Mayor, Cllr Richard Earle, will lay a wreath.

He will be joined by the King’s representative from the Lord-Lieutenant’s office, Admiral Sir Jonathon Band GCB DL. Wreaths from civic, service and association representatives will then be laid. Following the service, a march past will take place in front of the hospital, where the salute will be taken by the mayor and admiral band.

The remembrance service at Gosport in 2023. Picture: Mike Cooter (121123) | Mike Cooter

Fort Nelson

Gun salutes will be held at Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Road, Portchester, during remembrance weekend. The Garrison Artillery Volunteers will also fire a piece from the Royal Armouries collection at 11am on Saturday, November 9. The national two-minutes silence will be observed at 11am on Remembrance Sunday, followed by a bugler playing The Last Post, and a gun firing.

Time Will Tell Theatre will perform their new play, Our Little Fort, at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm on both days. The short play focuses on George Weston and J. Staniforth, two men who were stationed at the Fort, and wrote letters and diaries describing their time at Fort Nelson. Entry is free, but the public are encouraged to book tickets in advance online.

Public Engagement Manager, Lizzie Puddick, said: “Fort Nelson is a fitting place to commemorate Remembrance Weekend because of its connections with both World Wars. Please come and join us for Remembrance at the Fort.”

If you wish for other remembrance services to be added to this list, please email [email protected].