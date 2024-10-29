The city of Portsmouth will band together to remember the fallen at Armistice and Remembrance ceremonies.

Two public events are being held to commemorate the sacrifices made by military personnel for our country. Residents previously took part in the ceremony to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day, where members of the Royal Family, politicians, dignitaries, high-ranking military officials and veterans gathered on Southsea Common for the national service.

Portsmouth will be honouring the fallen on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day. Pictured: Cdre John Voyce, commanding office of HMNB Portsmouth, lays a cross. Armistice Day Service, Cenotaph, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth | Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-30)

Remembrance Sunday

The Remembrance Sunday Service and Parade will take place on November 10, between 10.30am and 12pm, in Guildhall Square. It will be preceded by a parade of veterans, military personnel and youth groups in the square at 10.30am.

A two-minute silence will be held at 11am, which will be followed by the commemorative service itself. This will conclude with a wreath-laying ceremony at the First World War memorial (Cenotaph).

Armistice Day Service

A short service will be held on November 11 at the Cenotaph in Guildhall Square. The ceremony will start at 10.55am, which will include the traditional two-minute silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. A selection of readings and poems will be recited.

Travel advice

Portsmouth City Council said they advise visitors travelling from outside the city to use the Portsmouth Park and Ride Service, located at junction 1 of the M275. Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and consider alternative methods of travel other than a car - including walking, cycling, hiring a rental e-scooter or bike, or taking the bus.