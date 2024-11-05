Resolute naval personnel are ready to do Portsmouth proud as they prepare for National Remembrance Services in London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Troops practiced their marching and musical choreography at HMS Excellent in Whale Island this morning (November 5). Sailors, marines and musicians from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Royal Marines Band Service and the Queen Alexandra's Royal Naval Nursing Service (QARNNS) have gone through intense training for several weeks to be involved in the parade.

They will be taking part in the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, as well as ceremonies at The Royal Albert Hall and The Lord Mayor’s Show. For many personnel local to the area, it’s an honour to take part in such a significant ceremony to pay tribute to those who served our country. Lieutenant Elinor Haynes, QARNNS Guard Officer, is honouring her great grandfather who served in World War II during campaigns in Normandy, South Africa and Sicily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth personnel training ahead of National Remembrance Services at The Cenotaph in London. Pictured are troops training at HMS Excellent on Whale Island. | Sarah Standing (051124-8246)

Royal Navy personnel undergo training at HMS Excellent. Pictures from rehearsals at HMS Excellent on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. | Sarah Standing (051124-8154)

Her father, Commander Warren Haynes, was the lead planner for the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations this summer. Lt Haynes told The News: “We’re all pretty confident as a team. It’s starting to come together. I’m nervous but excited. We’re all privileged to be a part of this ceremony, especially at the Cenotaph. It’ll be a real privilege to honour those who came before us and do this parade. The D-Day 80 ceremonies were amazing and it was a really lovely tribute to honour the veterans.”

Lt Haynes, of Old Portsmouth, believes there is and always will be a strong connection between remembrance and military personnel. She added: “Everyone here has some sort of story where they might have been in a conflict themselves, or know someone who has been. There’s a lot of people who still won’t talk about it, so it’s a lovely way for all of us to come together without sharing those stories, so they can have that quiet remembrance. For the Cenotaph, we’re all very keen to look our best and do our best, with lots of practice and preparations ahead.”

Lieutenant Elinor Haynes, Guard Officer for Queen Alexandra's Royal Naval Nursing Service (QARNNS), of Old Portsmouth. | Sarah Standing (051124-8287)

Lauren Hodkinson, Able Seaman from Southsea, will be marching in London for the first time. Her father, who served in the Royal Navy for 26 years, will be taking part in a march past alongside other veterans. She said it will be an emotional moment “It’ll be a brilliant day, the training has been hard, but we’re all here for the same reason and to pay our respects on Sunday,” she added. “I volunteered because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’ve always wanted to go up to London on Remembrance Sunday to pay my respects.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to get a glimpse of dad, but won’t be able to wave unfortunately. My parents are really proud that I’ve had this opportunity. This will be the highlight of my career so far. I’ve always been in and around the military and veterans. It means a little bit more to be in Portsmouth and be surrounded by it all.” Personnel from all the forces marched in time to the music to prepare themselves for the parade, before halting and organising in formation. High-ranking officials watched on to make sure everything was perfect. Chief Petty Officer Warfare Specialist Tara Evans, Chief Instructor, said the training is progressing as planned, with personnel being pushed over several weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personnel marching during training drills at HMS Excellent on Whale Island. | Sarah Standing (051124-8231)

Pictured is: CPO WS Tara Evans, Chief Instructor. | Sarah Standing (051124-8166)

Cenotaph training was carried out on weekday mornings, with The Royal Albert Hall and The Lord Mayor’s Show drills being done in the afternoons. CPO WS Evans, who was previously served on HMS Lancaster for four years, said: “All of them are absolutely fighting to be where they are. They’re out there wanting to represent their family and the Royal Navy. It’s an honour for me to be here and be doing this. I’m enjoying every moment of it. We all get told that we scream and shout, and do that good stuff. It may start that way to get them all switching on to what we do, but then we start to build that rapport with them and have a laugh. Coming from four years at sea straight into the remembrance service is an absolute honour.”

WO1 Glynn Moffat, State Ceremonial Training Officer. | Sarah Standing (051124-8182)

Warrant Officer 1 Glynn Moffat, State Ceremonial Training Officer (SCTO), has been in the role for one year after taking over from Warrant Officer 1 Darren ‘Eddie’ Wearing. The officer, who has served in the Royal Navy for 28 years, said: “It has been really rewarding. I’ve seen an eclectic mix of ceremonial operations which I’ve been able to get my teeth stuck into. I’m really well supported by a great team. While we deliver a number of events on our own, we can all take pride in what my team and we all deliver in supporting the Royal Navy.”

Emma Whittingham, Leading Hand, from Fareham. She will be marching in London for the first time. | Sarah Standing (051124-8300)

Lauren Hodkinson, AB, of Southsea. She will be marching in London for the first time. | Sarah Standing (051124-8313)

WO1 Moffat said he’s learned a lot about patience from being in the role, trying not to be too hasty with training and letting the process carry out. He added: “We’re in the final couple of days before going to London. My team and all the naval ceremonial guards have really clutched in and will do themselves proud in those events. A lot of the personnel come from a service background.

“Many are embarking on their service career but others are reaching the end of their career and volunteered to be a part of the November ceremonies before they leave. That shows how much pride they will take in being part of the national act of remembrance on Sunday. If the weather holds like it is now, it should be a good day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading Hand Emma Whittingham, from Fareham, volunteered for the parade to “honour those who gave it all” and “gave us the life we got today”. She has followed in her family’s footsteps to serve in the navy. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity”, she added, “you never know if you’re going to do it again, so it’s definitely a privilege to be here. It’ll be very emotional when we get there. It has been tough with a lot of long days, but it’s all for a good cause.”