Remembrance services will be held across Portsmouth and surrounding area to honour those who lost their lives for their country.

City residents can take part in a series of events to remember those who served in the military. Hundreds of veterans, serving military personnel and residents came to pay their respects at last year’s ceremony – as politicians and dignitaries gave readings and paid their respects to the fallen.

The Armistice Day service on Saturday, November 11, will take place at the First World War memorial in Guildhall Square. It will be a short service, starting at 10.55am, with visitors being asked to uphold the traditional two minute silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. A selection of readings and poems will be read out during the service.

Veterans praised the turn-out for the Remembrance Sunday event in the Guildhall Square last year. Picture: Peter Langdown.

The Royal Navy will be holding a remembrance parade on Sunday, November 12. Sailors from His Majesty’s Naval Base will conduct the service, starting at the Southsea Naval War Memorial at 9.15am. Commodore John Voyce OBE ADC, Naval Base Commander, said veterans and current service personnel are encouraged to attend.

The parade will finish by 10am, allowing for the Naval Guard and visitors to make their way to Guildhall Square for the Portsmouth Remembrance Parade. This will start at 10.30am and will last until midday.

The service will be preceded by a parade of veterans, military personnel and youth groups in the square. A traditional two-minute silence will be held at 11am. This will be followed by the wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph.

A number of other services are taking place across the area. These include:

Denmead

The village Act of Remembrance will start at 10.55am on the Village Green on November 12. The Parade will start at the Heath Field (next to the Memorial Hall) and travel up Hambledon Road to the village green. There will be no 10am service in church. After this Act of Remembrance refreshments will be served in the church hall.

Emsworth

A remembrance parade is taking place in the afternoon of November 12 starting at 2.30pm, leaving Queen Street heading to Church Path, Emsworth. There will then be a Remembrance service inside St James Hall, Church Path, Emsworth starting at 3pm.

Fareham

Fareham’s Annual Remembrance Day Parade and Service will take place on Sunday, November 12. The Forever Remembered ceremony will commence at 9.45am at the War Memorial, Holy Trinity Church, where the names of those from the Fareham area, who have died as serving members in British Armed Forces conflicts, will be read out. At 10.38am, the parade will be stepping off from the Duke of Connaught’s Own Club in Western Road. The parade will continue along Kings Road and on to West Street, arriving at the War Memorial for two minutes’ silence at 11am. Following this will be the Ceremony of Laying Wreaths and a special service at Holy Trinity Church.

Gosport

Gosport residents are being encouraged to attend the borough's Remembrance Sunday service on November 12 at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital. An armed guard, courtesy of HMS Sultan, will form up on the road opposite the hospital. Joining them will be representatives from the Royal British Legion, veterans groups, Scouts, Guides, Sea Cadets, Air Cadets and other local organisations.

The parade will step off at 10.30am. The ceremony, conducted by the Mayor's Chaplain, Rev Sean Blackman, will start at 10.58am. Music will be provided by Gosport Solent Brass, with a bugler sounding Last Post and Reveille.

The Mayor, Cllr Martin Pepper, will lay a wreath on behalf of the borough. He will be joined by the King's representative from the Lord-Lieutenant's office, Admiral Sir Philip Jones GCB DL. Wreaths from civic, service and association representatives will then be laid. On conclusion of the service a march-past will take place in front of hospital, where the salute will be taken by the Mayor and Admiral Jones.

Hayling Island

At 10.40 am there will be a parade which leaves Hollow Lane, marching along Elm Grove to the Cenotaph in St Mary’s Road for the laying of wreaths, before moving to St Mary’s Church for the Remembrance Service.

Havant

A Remembrance Sunday Service is taking place at St Faiths War Memorial with Deputy Lieutenant Major General James Balfour CBE DL in attendance, along with the Mayor of Havant, Alan Mak MP and the Leader of Havant Borough Council, Councillor Alex Rennie.

At 10.35 am the Parade leaves Royal British Legion Ex-servicemen’s club, Brockhampton Lane, into Park Road South along Elm Lane before turning into North Street. Bagpiper Denton Smith will be accompanied by drums courtesy of Hampshire Caledonian Pipe Band. Then at 10.50 am the parade assembles at War memorial outside St Faiths Church ahead of an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial outside St Faiths Church at 10.52am, followed by a two-minute’s silence at 11am. A Remembrance Service will then take place inside St Faiths Church.

Horndean

The village will host its Remembrance Sunday service on November 12 starting at around 10.40am at the war memorial in Horndean Square with an Act of Remembrance ahead of a minutes silence at 11am. Road closures will mean the bus service to Clanfield will not run between 10am and midday.

Lee on the Solent