This UK-wide free travel on all Stagecoach buses and trams has been brought back for a second year in recognition of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Simon Tramalloni, the co-lead for the Stagecoach Veterans Network, said: ‘Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal are causes close to the hearts of many of our employees and customers and we are very pleased to be making this commitment that will hopefully help people to attend memorials across the UK.’

It aims to ‘allow Stagecoach colleagues to come together as one voice to make change, raise awareness, help influence business decisions and introduce new ways of working.’

Further to this ‘Employees across Stagecoach will also respect the two minutes silence and where safe to do so, drivers may pull over to honour this.’

Mr Tramalloni said: ‘I am so proud that we are now able to offer this to military cadets and celebrate a second year of offering free travel to military and ex-military personnel.’

In support of the Veterans Network he went on to say that it ‘is allowing us to build on the work that Stagecoach has led over many years to identify how else we can support those veterans.’

Earlier this month a row broke out after it was suggested that free train travel for veterans on Remembrance Sunday could be rescinded this year.

The Guardian said it had seen an internal briefing for staff by the Rail Delivery Group, because the cost to the taxpayer would be ‘too great’.

But the Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan confirmed that this would not be happening.