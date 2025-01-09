Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revolutionary changes are coming to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) with a new pay deal renewing the commitment to the force, the armed forces minister said.

Labour MP Luke Pollard pledged to support the naval force going forward during a tour of RFA Proteus in Portsmouth today (January 9). Sailors have been handed a landmark new pay deal after months of trials and tribulations.

Mr Pollard told The News: “The pay deal means we resolved the industrial action we’ve inherited as a new government. We’ve got the opportunity to reset the relationship with the seafarers within the RFA, and it means we can start the process of valuing the RFA more. I feel they have been undervalued in the past. They perform vital tasks in support of the Royal Navy and UK military objectives. All to often, the RFA is a story we have not told.”

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard, Labour, visited Portsmouth the day after a new deal was struck for striking Royal Fleet Auxiliary sailors. | Andrew Milligan/PA/Royal Navy

Mr Pollard toured the newest ship to join the fleet, which is expected to be a platform for Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROUVs). These will be tasked with protecting undersea cables, and to carry out other operations. Personnel aboard the ship told the minister about how RFA Proteus operates and how it can enforce maritime security. The MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport presented Command Pins to Captain Martin Jones, RFA and Commodore RFA, Sam Shattock.

He added: “I want us to tell the story of the RFA in a better way, and the resolution of the pay dispute means we’ve got an opportunity to work with the trade unions and the people within the RFA to promote what an incredible career this is, and make sure we have the ships available to support the Royal Navy and our objectives on a global basis. They’ll play a very important part in supporting that mission.” The minister described the pay rise as substantial and shows the government is listening to their concerns.

Months of industrial action - involving strikes in Portsmouth and action short of a strike - led to the MoD agreeing an above-inflation pay rise with the RMT and Nautilus International unions. As well as the rise in salaries, the deal also includes modernisation reforms and changes in working terms and conditions.

This is especially the case due to RFA sailors often being asked to deploy in conflict zones and alongside Royal Navy assets to provide logistical and operational support to warships and Carrier Strike Groups. With personnel being asked to do more, deep-set problems are coming to the surface. This includes a recruitment and retention crisis, with personnel leaving the force in droves and causing ships to be laid up in dockyards and unavailable for deployments. At one point, this affected 50 per cent of the fleet. Union officials said staff have been harassed into returning to work early to plug gaps in deployments - being pressured to leave their families and children.

Mr Pollard said the government is looking into improving the situation of long deployments, accrued leave disappearing, and recruitment and retention problems. He pledged to renew the contract between the nation and those who serve. He added: “We’re looking at some of the thorny issues which have plagued the RFA for quite some time. We’ve got a path to be able to manage accrued leave better than we have before.

“We know there are a lot of changes we need to make, and this is the start of a process where we can recognise the concerns of those who serve and address them properly. I think it’s a really positive resolution to the industrial problem. I’m proud of the RFA team and how they’ve worked with the trade unions to get a resolution. Renewing the contract doesn’t just mean pay, it means addressing terms and conditions, accommodation, childcare, and making it easier for people to serve across our armed forces. Resolving the pay deal points to a new direction for the RFA, and it’s a really bright future ahead for them.”

Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns, added that the RFA is vital for efficient Royal Navy operations: “Through their crucial work with the Royal Navy and our allies, The Royal Fleet Auxiliary are vital to our national security, keeping us all safe. We thank the Maritime Trade Unions for their support in reaching a resolution with RFA members which recognises their unique contribution to Defence."