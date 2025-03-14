Tens of thousands of pounds has been raised after a talented Royal Marines musician received a horror diagnosis.

Members of the Royal Marines Band Service (RMBS) have been rallying around their comrade Musician Sophie Ward. Talented at playing the flute and saxophone, Musn Ward was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in January 2024, aged just 26 at the time.

Musicians at the Royal Marines Band Service (RMBS) have raised tens of thousands of pounds to support their colleague Musician Sophie Ward, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease at just 26 years old. | Royal Navy

Personnel have been persistently raising money for good causes as part of the 26forSoph campaign - with £88,084.03 being given to charities at an awards dinner. Band members gave themselves gruelling challenges usually consisting of doing 26 of an activity to show their support to Musn Ward, her husband Rich and the rest of her family.

Members of the Corps of Drums based at HMS Collingwood in Fareham marched in formation around the base playing their instruments for 26 hours. Musicians at the Alfred School of Military Music, based at HMNB Portsmouth, completed gruelling workouts for the allotted time; pushing themselves to the limit in support of their friend and colleague.

Musician Sophie Ward, 26, member of the Royal Marines Band Service, has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. The Collingwood band have rallied around her, by launching a charity campaign. | Royal Marines Band Service (RMBS)

HMS Collingwood musicians marching round HMS Collingwood in Fareham to raise money for Musn Sophie Ward. | Keith Woodland

A Royal Marines Band Service (RMBS) performance - with personnel supporting the 26forSoph campaign. | Royal Navy

Months of fundraising culminated in a special event at the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines in Lympstone to honour their remarkable achievements. RMBS personnel. Money was handed over to the charities to continue their crucial work, with 70 per cent handed to The Royal Marines Charity (RMA), and 15 per cent each to the Dorothy House Hospice Care, and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Lance Corporal Catherine Edington, campaign organiser, praised the efforts of her colleagues. “While this is not the end of the campaign, the handing over of the 2024 funds presented an opportunity to reflect on what has been an incredible show of love and support for Sophie,” she added. “I am so grateful to everyone who has supported us in some way. It has been a true showcase of what the Royal Marines family can do under the worst circumstances, and today has encompassed that beautifully."

In total, £101,164 has been raised for the 26forSoph campaign. You can make a donation and read more on its JustGiving page.