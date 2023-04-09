News you can trust since 1877
Royal Navy: 14 pictures of HMS Enterprise decommissioning ceremony in Portsmouth

One of the most ‘versatile’ ships in the Royal Navy was recently decommissioned in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST

The Devon-based survey vessel was given a heart-warming send off at Portsmouth Naval Base on March 30. Military personnel past and present gathered alongside other invited guests to celebrate HMS Enterprise’s 20 years of service in the Royal Navy.

MORE LIKE THIS: HMS Enterprise decommissioning ceremony, What happens when ships are decommissioned

Commanding Officer Commander Malcolm McCallum said it was a ‘very poignant day’ and a ‘good show’ was put on for those who served on the vessel. The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines formed as sailors put themselves in formation and ship sponsor Lady Sally Forbes spoke to sailors.

Reverend Father Victor Dakwan, Royal Navy chaplain of HMS Enterprise, led the hymns and granted HMS Enterprise its final blessing. Her flag was lowered and handed to the ship’s sponsor after the speeches.

CO McCallum said the ‘red carpet’ was laid out for the vessel in Portsmouth and it was a ceremony befitting of HMS Enterprise.

Here are 14 pictures which shows what happened during the decommissioning ceremony.

The HMS Enterprise decommissioning ceremony took place at Portsmouth Naval Base took place on March 30, 2023.

1. HMS Enterprise

The HMS Enterprise decommissioning ceremony took place at Portsmouth Naval Base took place on March 30, 2023. Photo: Sarah Standing

Sailors marched in formation as visitors gathered at Portsmouth Naval Base.

2. HMS Enterprise

Sailors marched in formation as visitors gathered at Portsmouth Naval Base. Photo: Sarah Standing

Pictured is: (middle and right) Admiral Sir Ian Forbes Royal Navy KCB CBE and Lady Sally Forbes, HMS Enterprise ship's sponsor.

3. HMS Enterprise

Pictured is: (middle and right) Admiral Sir Ian Forbes Royal Navy KCB CBE and Lady Sally Forbes, HMS Enterprise ship's sponsor. Photo: Sarah Standing

Sailors gathered to pay their respects for HMS Enterprise.

4. HMS Enterprise

Sailors gathered to pay their respects for HMS Enterprise. Photo: Sarah Standing

