Royal Navy: 17 pictures of HMS Montrose's decommissioning ceremony at Portsmouth Naval Base

Current and former ship’s company of HMS Montrose gathered in Portsmouth to bid farewell to the frigate.

By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST

The Type 23, which has been in service for more than 30 years, had become a drug-hunter extraordinaire, carrying out countless narcotics raids in waters of the Middle East and seizing millions of pounds of drugs.

Her decommissioning ceremony was in Portsmouth on Monday.

Commanding Office Commander Claire Thompson said she felt incredibly privileged to have led HMS Montrose – adding that the ship will have a lasting legacy. She said: ‘It’s been really important to us that we mark the decommissioning correctly. It was everything I could have hoped for.’

The HMS Montrose decommissioning ceremony on Monday at Portsmouth Naval Base (170423-6575)

1. Last farewell

The HMS Montrose decommissioning ceremony on Monday at Portsmouth Naval Base (170423-6575) Photo: Sarah Standing

The decommissioning ceremony (170423-6593)

2. Watching on

The decommissioning ceremony (170423-6593) Photo: Sarah Standing

HMS Montrose's decommissioning ceremony (170423-6552)

3. Cap

HMS Montrose's decommissioning ceremony (170423-6552) Photo: Sarah Standing

Second sea lord rear admiral Martin Connell (170423-6521)

4. High ranking

Second sea lord rear admiral Martin Connell (170423-6521) Photo: Sarah Standing

