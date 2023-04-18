Royal Navy: 17 pictures of HMS Montrose's decommissioning ceremony at Portsmouth Naval Base
Current and former ship’s company of HMS Montrose gathered in Portsmouth to bid farewell to the frigate.
The Type 23, which has been in service for more than 30 years, had become a drug-hunter extraordinaire, carrying out countless narcotics raids in waters of the Middle East and seizing millions of pounds of drugs.
Commanding Office Commander Claire Thompson said she felt incredibly privileged to have led HMS Montrose – adding that the ship will have a lasting legacy. She said: ‘It’s been really important to us that we mark the decommissioning correctly. It was everything I could have hoped for.’