The defence secretary announced a capability change which will impact both Royal Navy aircraft carriers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Healey MP said in parliament this afternoon that HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth will become the first vessels of their kind in Europe to carry hybrid air-wings in Europe. This comes amid plans to bolster the Royal Navy by producing 12 new nuclear attack submarines.

The defence secretary, who announced the Strategic Defence Review reforms in the House of Commons, said Britain’s armed forces will always do what’s necessary to keep us safe - with the nation moving to “war-fighting readiness”. “We’re in an era which demands a new era for defence,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier alongside HMS Prince of Wales, docked in Portsmouth Navy Base, which is to be upgraded. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

“We need stronger deterrence to avoid the huge human and economic costs that wars create. We prevent wars by being strong enough to fight and win them. That is what has made Nato the strongest defence alliance over the last 75 years.

“We will establish a new hybrid Navy by building dreadnought, AUKUS submarines, cutting-edge warships and new autonomous vessels. Our carriers will carry the first hybrid air-wings in Europe.”

First Sea Lord response

Policies to invest in the Royal Navy have already been published prior to the SDR. This includes restoration plans to improve the infrastructure at Portsmouth Naval Base - installing more berths and jetties.

Pictured: Historic handover of First Sea Lord to General Sir Gwyn Jenkins KCB OBE ADC RM with The Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Martin Connell RN on board HMS Victory. General Gwyn has become the new boss of the Royal Navy. | Royal Navy

Reacting to the SDR, the newly appointed First Sea Lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, said: “The world has changed. The threat we now face is more serious and less predictable than at any time since the Cold War. We must act now and move rapidly to a position of warfighting readiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must be combat ready, as one integrated force working together across Defence and the nation to deter threats and strengthen our national security. We will put NATO first, strengthening security, resilience and readiness in the Euro Atlantic. Our clear priority is delivering our Continuous At-Sea Deterrent and assuring the transition from Vanguard to Dreadnought. This is a ‘no fail’ national endeavour: the bedrock of our national security and contributing to an engine for growth, driving jobs and prosperity.

“Our innovation, driven by the lessons from Ukraine, and underpinned by an energised industrial base will move towards continually upgradable systems. We will protect our critical underwater infrastructure, and will be un-crewed where possible, crewed where necessary, using autonomy to build mass, increase lethality and reduce personnel at risk. We are in a new era of threat, which demands a new era for UK Defence. The Strategic Defence Review will make Britain safer – secure at home and strong abroad.”