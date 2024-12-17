The Royal Navy flagship will be deployed to Australia to bolster the “unique and historic” partnership between the country and the UK.

Foreign secretary David Lammy said: “The UK and Australia have a long and enduring friendship underpinned by close trade ties that are benefiting Brits and Aussies alike. The growth mission is the central mission of the government. We want to go further to deepen our cooperation with countries like Australia to boost economic growth, build supply chain resilience and transition to net zero. Together, we are modernising our partnership, working to tackle the biggest challenges around the world and furthering our co-operation on defence, security and foreign policy matters.”

HMS Prince of Wales will be deployed to Australia on her Indo-Pacific mission, with the Royal Navy flagship taking charge of a UK Carrier Strike Group. The announcement was confirmed during the annual Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) meeting on December 16, 2024. Pictured from L: UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Defence Secretary John Healey, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, (right) at Lancaster House in London. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Ministers met at Lancaster House in London yesterday (December 16) to reinforce the defence partnership between the UK and Australia. Known as AUKMIN, the meeting saw the Australia foreign minister Penny Wong, and deputy prime minister and defence minister Richard Marles, discussion various topics with Mr Lammy and the UK defence secretary John Healey. The Ministry of Defence said the UK-Australia friendship matters even more due to a “turbulent world”, with both nations working together to secure international security in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic.

From L: Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong, Defence Secretary John Healey and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles during a press conference after a Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) meeting at Lancaster House on December 16, 2024 in London. | Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

HMS Prince of Wales will depart for the Indo-Pacific region in the Spring of 2025. | Royal Navy

Defence secretary John Healey said: “Our unique and historic partnership with Australia is more important than ever in the face of increasing global threats.” He added that the AUKUS partnership and high-end military exercises will prove of great value. Both nations signed a trilateral defence trade deal with the United States in the summer, which was described as a breakthrough for economic prosperity, jobs and technology sharing.

The Aukus Submarine programme is expected to generate 7,000 jobs British jobs, with over 21,000 people at its peak on the SSN-Aukus programme across the UK defence supply chain businesses. In terms of military operations, HMS Prince of Wales will also be deployed to Japan and other parts of the Indo-Pacific region from the Spring of 2025, taking charge of a UK Carrier Strike Group.

The MoD said the UK and Australia are putting pressure on countries around the world to deter military cooperation with Russia. They added: “his includes the deployment of troops by North Korea to Russia and their supply of munitions, arms and other materiel. Both countries recognise Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic security are indivisible. As one of the biggest financial supporters of Ukraine, the UK is pleased Australia will extend their training contribution to Operation Interflex to the end of 2025.”