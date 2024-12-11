Replacements for two amphibious assault ships that are due to be decommissioned are not expected for some time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any prospective Multi-Role Strike Ships (MRSS) will not take the helm from HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark until 2033 at the earliest. Both former flagships have not been to sea for some time, but concerns have already been raised over the capability gap.

David Reed, Conservative MP for Exmouth and Exeter East, questioned the timeframe of their introduction in a parliamentary written question. Labour defence procurement minister, Maria Eagle, responded: “The MRSS programme is in the concept phase and aims to deliver the first of class by 2033.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark are not due to be replaced until the 2030s, the Labour defence procurement minister said in a parliamentary written question. | Royal Navy

Ms Eagle incorrectly said the three Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Bay-class ships which are due to fulfil the amphibious fleet duties are part of the Royal Navy, with the RFA being operated by civilians but still on hand to support the Navy’s operations when available. The minister said RFA Lyme Bay, Mounts Bay and Cardigan Bay, as well as medical and aviation support vessel RFA Argus, are planned to be removed from the service in 2034.

Naval Technology reports that the Bay-class - which were introduced in the mid-2000s - will have served more than 25 years by their now expected out-of-service date, with RFA Argus will have operated for more than 50 years by the time it departs. They suggest the RFA ships will have to undergo a recertification process and possible mid-life upgrade to sustain themselves.

MRSS was announced by the previous Conservative government in May 2024, with the express intention of replacing the two Albion-class landing platforms, the three RFA Bay-class vessels and RFA Argus, in the early 2030s. They originally intended to keep HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark in service until 2033/2034.

Both ships have not been to sea since 2023 and 2017 respectively. Defence secretary John Healey announced the vessels would be decommissioned in an announcement to parliament in November. He said both former flagships were “mothballed” by previous ministers but were "superficially kept on the books” at a cost of £9m a year, despite barely being used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Healey said all the outdated assets due to be cut - including Type 23 frigate HMS Northumberland - would save £150m over the next two years, and up to £500m over the next five years. Funds would be kept in the MoD, he added. Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge previously questioned the impact this would have on the Royal Marines.