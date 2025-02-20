Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Critical armed forces must be rearmed to deal with growing threats and tensions around the world, the defence secretary has said.

John Healey, Labour MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, called for increased support for the Royal Navy, Army, RAF and Royal Marines. The government has remained steadfast on its manifesto pledge to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP, promising to set out a pathway towards it after the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) is published this Spring.

This figure has been called into question by MPs and the US President Donald Trump due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and other worldwide tensions. Mr Trump, previously called for Nato nations to increase it to five per cent of GDP. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer reportedly summoned defence chiefs for talks over spending amid ongoing negotiations. A windfall of £2.9bn was allocated to defence in the October budget, but critics state more needs to be done.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK must rearm amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, but there are fears that increased Royal Navy, Army and RAF spending would cause cuts elsewhere. | Leon Neal/Getty Images

In parliamentary appearances, Mr Healey has stressed the necessity to increase spending, but has not gone beyond the remit of the SDR. In his speech on defence reform, Mr Healey said “we must rearm Britain”, with investments into procurement and industry hoping to bolster the armed forces. He added: “The world is changing. Defence is changing. Our reform programme represents the biggest shake up of UK defence for over 50 years.

“This is a government whose commitment to defence is unshakeable. It’s the foundation for our Plan for Change, for the delivery of our government’s missions, we will match sustained investment with serious reform. It will mean, growing the economy. It will mean a more muscular defence for a more dangerous world. It will mean, Britain, which is secure, at home, and strong abroad.”

Sky News reports that other public services could see financial cuts if defence is made a priority, with possible reductions of 11 per cent in real terms in some departments. No decisions will be made until the Treasury’s spending review, which sets departmental budgets for three years. This is due to be completed in June.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is continuing, with disinformation from President Donald Trump causing increased tensions with the Eastern European nation and Europe. Peace talks between US and Vladimir Putin are taking place in Saudi Arabia, with Ukraine not being present.