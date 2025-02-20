Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vigilant patrols and operations from Royal Navy ships are due to be stepped up in response to Russian aggression.

Defence secretary John Healey said further tasks will be organised off the coast of Norway - in the High North - as part of the Nato alliance. This comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer publicly backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after US President Donald Trump described him as “a dictator without elections”.

Speaking from Norway’s border with Russia in the Arctic Circle, Mr Healey said: “We wanted to come directly from Nato headquarters last week to be here, because this is Nato’s front line, it’s Norway’s border with Russia. But what you and we have done as nations over the decades is to stand together, defending Nato’s northern flank.

Defence secretary John Healey said Royal Navy operations in the High North off the coast of Norway will be stepped up. Pictured is HMS Somerset charging down allied submarines while operating in Norway.

“And this time, when our partnership is growing closer and deeper with every day, this visit, this region, reminds us that Russia is a threat well beyond Ukraine and reminds us that Russian aggression is not confined to Ukraine.”

The High North borders with Russia are considered a key strategic area which Vladimir Putin is making use of. Mr Healey said: “I spoke a lot in opposition about the importance of the High North. In the last year alone, 70 naval vessels, Royal Navy British vessels have been in Norway, and it’s a sign of the growing importance of the work that we do together, not just to defend the North Atlantic, but increasingly, the High North as well.

“And we are here to discuss those threats. We’re here to discuss the ways that we can work more closely and step up further in future.”

Defence Secretary John Healey.

The Labour MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough said the decision not to send ships into the Barents Sea, north of Norway and Russia, since 2022 was an “operational” one, after he was asked by Norwegian media whether it was to reduce tensions with Putin’s country. He added that the Royal Marines have been training alongside Norwegian special forces.

“These are not unconnected, we work together in this area of the high north of the North Atlantic, and we also work together to support Ukraine. So together our two countries lead the maritime capability coalition putting some of the maritime weaponry into the hands of the Ukrainians and building up, importantly, their strength to guarantee their own security in future.”

Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, with the UK investing heavily in economic aid and citizens rallying around the humanitarian effort. The US held peace talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine being present, with Mr Trump making a tirade of speeches and incorrectly stating that Ukraine started the war.

Mr Starmer is expected to travel to Washington next week for talks with Mr Trump, including on Ukraine and European security.