The defence industry will not be identified as a priority area despite government efforts to bolster the sector, reports said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defence sector is not being considered a priority by the National Wealth Fund despite the government pushing policies in support of the Royal Navy, Army and RAF. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has addressed this. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

British small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) are being given preferential treatment for Ministry of Defence (MoD) contracts. The government has also pledged to increase overall defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027, with further information being outlined after the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) is being completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said yesterday (March 19) she wanted the UK National Wealth Fund, a government vehicle which will have a budget of roughly £28bn by the end of the current parliament, to consider investments in “dual-use technologies” and to boost “supply chain resilience” in the UK defence sector.

Despite this pledge, The Financial Times reports that the Treasury did not list defence among the key sectors it would concentrate on while laying out its strategy to NWF chief executive John Flint. Britain is coming under increasing pressure to invest more in defence as tensions rise across the globe.

The chancellor said yesterday: “I am determined to go further and faster to get our economy growing. By directing tens of billions of pounds into the UK’s industrial strengths, we’ll deliver the high-skilled, high-paid jobs of the future in every corner of the country.”

What is the National Wealth Fund (NWF)?

The NWF is the UK’s sovereign wealth fund, a publicly owned body with its sole shareholder being the Treasury solicitor in capacity of the Treasury. Its aim is to invest in major projects alongside the private sector. It often targets sectors which governments want to develop.