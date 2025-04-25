Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of military houses in Portsmouth are set to be renovated in a bid to improve living conditions for serving personnel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 783 families across Portsmouth will see their accommodation improved after the government introduced a new Consumer Charter. The hope is for properties to be fit for those who serve in the Royal Navy, Army, RAF and Royal Marines, after “unacceptable” amounts of damp, mould and other issues were reported.

Thousands of military houses have been bought back by the government across the UK as part of a wider Defence Housing Strategy - due to be published later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of military houses will be renovated as part of a government commitment to improve armed forces properties. | Contributed

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “Under this government we are taking the chance to improve homes for our armed forces and their families in Portsmouth, who sacrifice so much to keep us safe. Despite everything they do for our country, far too many military families have had to live in shoddy conditions for far too long. By bringing them into public ownership and under Labour’s new Consumer Charter, 783 military houses in Portsmouth will become homes fit for heroes.”

Approximately £600,000 a day of taxpayers’ money - used in rental payments to a private company - were saved as part of the purchase. A total of 650 properties were bought in Portsmouth. The charter aims to improve moral among military personnel, provide property applicants with clearer information, more reliable repairs, modernise houses and achieve other commitments.

A housing officer will be named for every family in a bid to heighten communication. An independent review team will oversee the Defence Housing Strategy, headed by former MP and housing expert Natalie Elphicke Ross OBE. it will discuss the development of surplus military land and other aims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence secretary John Healey said: “Our Armed Forces serve with extraordinary dedication and courage to keep us safe. It is only right that they and their families live in the homes they deserve. For too long, military families have endured substandard housing without the basic consumer rights that any of us should expect in our homes.

“That must end and our new Consumer Charter will begin to stop the rot and put families at the heart of that transformation. We cannot turn around years of failure on forces housing overnight, but by bringing 36,000 military homes back into public ownership, we’ve already taken greater control and are working at pace to drive up standards.

“This is about providing homes fit for the heroes who serve our nation, and I’m determined to deliver the decent, affordable housing that our forces families have every right to expect.”