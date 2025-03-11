Readers have responded to the news that a printing stand will be closing at the end of this months after 16 years.

The Canvas Printing Company, located in Fareham Shopping Centre, has confirmed that it will be closing after bringing memories to life through its printing services for over a decade.

Online shopping, reduced footfall, business rates and staff costs have all contributed to the owner’s decision to close the stand.

Nick Stockdale, owner of The Canvas Printing Company, said: “We want to thank each and every one of you for your support, loyalty, and the countless smiles you’ve brought to our shop over the years. Fareham will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

The news of the closure has come as a blow to Fareham residents who use the business regularly with people describing the closure as ‘sad’.

Cheryl Hennell wrote on our Facebook: “Such a shame....I have some amazing canvasses from them.”

Tiffany Kinsey added: “My Mum loved these guys when she worked out side the centre they would bring her a hot chocolate and always made her smile before she passed. Sad for them but I guess the cost is just on the rise.”

The closure announcement has also resulted in people reflecting on the decline of the high street over the years.

Matt Hood said: “The rents in and around fareham shopping centre are far to high lower them and then more shops will return.”

The business, which offers picture and canvas prints, photo restoration and framing services, will continue to trade online and the Portsmouth store will remain open in Cascades Shopping Centre for customers wanting to shop in-store.

Fareham Borough Council have created a Fareham Town Centre Regeneration Strategy which has been developed to restore the high street to its former glory. Millions of pounds are being injected into the area and the recent opening of Fareham Live is part of the strategy.

Councillor Seán Woodward, FBC council leader, previously said: “We are committed to the long-term regeneration of Fareham town centre and have been making plans over several years for how this may be achieved.”