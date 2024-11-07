The Royal Navy have disbanded a specialist team based in Portsmouth which worked on autonomous systems.

Personnel working in the Maritime Autonomous Systems Trials Team (MASTT) worked on underwater technology and will now be folded into the fleet. The White Ensign was taken down at the the team’s home in HMNB Portsmouth.

Over its 12-year existence, the specialist unit has participated in a huge number of exercises, conducting trials worldwide with different equipment in a multitude of environments. The majority of systems were constructed for mine warfare, diving and survey operations.

The Royal Navy has disbanded an autonomous systems testing team based in Portsmouth. Pictured are the unit bringing down the White Ensign flag. | Royal Navy

One of them was the Atlas ARCIMS system - one of the first autonomous systems ever delivered to a naval force. Engineers then took part in the Maritime Mine Counter Measures (MMCM) project. This included conducting trials with RNMB Apollo, an autonomous mine-hunting ship which can destroy explosives while the crew operate her from a safe distance.

MASTT personnel – drawn from mine warfare, hydrographic, engineering and logistic specialisations – have also tested kit for use in the heat of the Gulf, cold Canadian waters, or alongside counterparts from France and the USA.

The MASTT team with some of their kit last year | Royal Navy

Chief Petty Officer Sarah Tapp, mine warfare specialist, was assigned to the team as an able rating and is now chief of operations with X-Ray Squadron of the Mine and Threat Exploitation Group. She said she relished the opportunity to experiment with equipment no-one else in the Navy was grappling.

“My time at MASTT was a great opportunity to get my foot in the door with all things autonomy-related,” PO Tapp said. “Autonomous mine warfare has progressed so much since 2014 and I feel privileged to have played a part in it alongside the team at that time.”

The Royal Navy said the team is particularly pleased with its efforts to help reintroduce influence minesweeping – safely triggering mines/explosive devices – to the Fleet after a 20-year gap. In the last period of trials in September, they worked with SD Northern River. The force said they successfully demonstrated how to use a ‘vessel of opportunity’ as a launchpad for operating autonomous systems, with a view to using ships such as RFA Proteus and Stirling Castle in the future.

The MASTT worked with RNMB Apollo, a fully autonomous mine-hunting vessel. | Royal Navy

Lieutenant Callum Burns, the Mine and Threat Exploitation Group’s Navigating Officer, said the Royal Navy is better prepared for the future thanks to the team’s efforts. “The impact of the invaluable effort which has been exerted over the past 12 years by personnel of this small but impactful team cannot be overstated. The Royal Navy is better equipped to take delivery of the mine countermeasures systems in the coming years, and to face potential underwater threats in the world with confidence.”

The 21 MASTT personnel are now part of the Mine and Threat Exploitation Group. Comprising more than 200 sailors, the group deals with mines and improvised explosives currently used and those that may be.

Commanding Officer Commander Daniel Herridge said: “MASTT’s contributions to the Royal Navy’s Mine Countermeasures capability transition, as well as broader input to maritime autonomous system development, has been impressive. Through the efforts of talented and passionate people, the Royal Navy has gained significant experience in autonomous systems. The success of MASTT has been solely down to the tenacity and drive of its personnel: ‘autonomous’ systems still – and will always – rely on skilled and dedicated people.”