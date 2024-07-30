Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Advancing technology and automated underwater mine-hunting vessels was successfully trialled by the Royal Navy.

The Mine and Threat Exploitation Group (MTXG) have carried out various tests over the past few months to trial existing equipment in new environments and crewless kit on various warships. This has involved launching underwater vehicles and integrating software in new systems.

Engineers belonging to the Maritime Autonomous Systems Trials Team successfully completed a Degree 3 Autonomy serial, also known as conditional automation. It proved the autonomous system - un-crewed surface vessel Royal Navy Motor Boat Apollo - could handle most operational tasks independently under certain conditions.

Royal Navy Motor Boat Apollo, an un-crewed surface vessel, was successfully tested in Weymouth bay, with the Royal Navy reporting "impressive" results. | LPhot Stuart Dickson

Royal Navy engineers have been trailing a range of un-crewed and autonomous equipment in different environments. | POPhot Barry Wheeler

Apollo was controlled remotely from a control centre and successfully carry out a pre-programmed mission, using inputted information to avoid hazards. A stream of different data feeds were assessed, as well as the sensors, to ensure the mission was completed as planned and conducted safely.

Lieutenant Commander Alan Hendry, Officer in Charge of MASTT, said: “The results of trials on RNMB Apollo were impressive, with the system demonstrating reliable path-planning and hazard avoidance capabilities based on information received.”

The trials were conducted in Weymouth bay. MASTT is now focused on further refining the system and seeing how it can be integrated with RFA Stirling Castle, the new ‘mine-hunting mother ship’. Yankee Squadron Unit 1 trialled the Seacat maritime autonomous underwater vehicle with the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) organisation.

Royal Navy personnel with autonomous systems. | Royal Navy

Seacat, used for hydrographic surveying, was successfully launched and recovered numerous times over a four-week period in a range of conditions. It uses an on board echo sounder and camera back to personnel, which can be used to make decisions.

Sister squadron Zulu trialled its equipment on various P2000 ships for the first time overseas. They deployed a team of five to NATO’s annual Baltic exercise, embarking on HMS Puncher and HMS Pursuer. An IVER 3 Autonomous Vehicle was brought with them. It scans the seabed with its sonar to identify potential mines - sending livestreamed video back to the crew. The trials were carried out to help expand the number/types of ships mine warfare teams will be able to work with or from in future.