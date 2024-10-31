A defence company which builds warships and nuclear submarines for the Royal Navy has launched an investigation after a fire broke out at one of its shipyards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blaze erupted at the BAE Systems yard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. Thick black smoke and flashes of light were seen from the building, with the inferno starting in the early hours of Wednesday (October 30).

The facility is home to Britain’s Astute-class submarines and Dreadnought programme. HMS Agamemnon, one of the new Astute-class submarines, was launched for the first time from the facility earlier this month - the sixth of seven new underwater vessels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire at BAE Systems' Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in Cumbria. | Donna Michelle Butler/@dees.gems.memorial/PA

A BAE Systems spokesperson did not elaborate on if the fire has impacted its submarine projects, or has damaged any vessels. They said: “Emergency services have stood down their major incident response to the fire which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, October 30, at our submarines facility in Barrow in Furness.

“We’d like to thank all the agencies involved for their assistance in dealing with the fire at the Devonshire Dock Hall and the local community for their ongoing support and patience as the incident was managed throughout the day.” Two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after emergency services were called to the blaze at roughly 12.45am, Cumbria Police said.

The fire at BAE Systems' Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in Cumbria on Wednesday morning. | Donna Michelle Butler/@dees.gems.memorial/PA

The fire at BAE Systems' Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in Cumbria on Wednesday morning. | Donna Michelle Butler/@dees.gems.memorial/PA

The BAE Systems spokesperson said they have since been released from the medical facility. “Whilst the affected area is accessible for essential personnel only, the remainder of the site is operational,” they added. “Until a full investigation has been completed, it would be inappropriate to comment further about the cause or potential impact of the incident.”

Cumbria Constabulary said there was no nuclear risk and, in an update shortly before 3pm, said firefighters had suppressed the blaze and moved to dampening down. Debbie Holliday, 37, who lives opposite the Devonshire Dock Hall where the fire started, said she was woken by the alarm from the site and could see “lots of smoke”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It was quite thick and you could see the fire on the top of the building. I started to get more concerned when I saw flames on the roof. We just stayed inside and shut the windows. The children slept through it but I have the front bedroom. I could hear what sounded like fireworks as well as the alarm and could see bright flashes where the fire was. It lasted 45 minutes, or maybe more.”