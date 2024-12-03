Photographs taken by the force’s dedicated photographers captured significant moments on land, sea, and in the skies, around the world. The personnel - all serving sailors or Royal Marines - have been recognised at the force’s annual photographic competition, the Peregrine Trophy.
Photographer of the Year for 2023, Leading Photographer Finn Stainer-Hutchins, who also won the 2022 competition, said: “It's a great honour to win a second time in a row. I've really enjoyed capturing iconic moments of the Royal Navy through my lens and hope it inspires others to take up photography.”
Here are some of the photos which were commended by the voters. Full list of winners below:
The Peregrine Trophy
Winner: Fleet Regional Photographic Unit (FRPU) East
High commended: HMS Prince Of Wales
Royal Navy Photographer of the Year 2023
Winner: LPhot Stainer-Hutchins
Highly commended: LPhot Spurr
The Commandant General Royal Marines’ Portfolio Prize
Winner: POPhot Heller
Highly commended: POPhot Hoare
Global Operations Portfolio Prize
Winner: LPhot Stainer-Hutchins
Highly commended: POPhot Alker
Royal Navy Open Category Prize
Winner: POPhot Alker
Highly commended: LPhot Stainer-Hutchins
Maritime Air Portfolio Prize
Winner: LPhot Sellars
Highly Commended: LPhot Stainer-Hutchins
RNRMC Family and Friends Prize Professional
Winner: LPhot Swainsbury
Highly commended: LPhot Stainer-Huchins
RNRMC Family and Friends Prize Amateur
Winner: LS Bladen
People at Work Prize
Winner: POPhot Alker
Highly commended: LPhot Stainer-Hutchins
The People’s Choice Prize
Winner: LPhot Smith – With 45 per cent of the vote (1297 votes) HMS Dauntless in Colombia for Exercise UNITAS
RN Short Form Story Telling Video Prize
Winner: LPhot Bradley – Physical Employment Standard
Highly commended: POPhot Shepherd
Commended: LPhot Smith
Royal Navy Videographer of the Year 2023
Winner: LPhot Smith
Highly Commended: LPhot Clarke
Highly Commended: LPhot Spurr
Commended: POPhot Shepherd
Royal Navy Amateur Photographer of the Year 2023
Winner: Wtr Mundy.
Royal Navy Amateur Maritime Image Prize
Winner: Lt Cdr Roster
Royal Navy Amateur Open Prize
Winner: Lt Cdr Roster
Royal Naval Association Prize
Winner: LPhot Luke
Highly commended: LPhot Luke
Royal Navy Amateur Videographer of the Year 2023
Winner: Lt Cdr Roster – Force Z Memorial
Sea Cadet Amateur Photographer of the Year 2023 Under 18
Winner: Cadet Katie Clarke – Blackburn Unit
Sea Cadet Amateur Photographer of the Year 2023 Over 18
Winner: Simon Tipper – Southampton Unit.