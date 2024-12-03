Photographs taken by the force’s dedicated photographers captured significant moments on land, sea, and in the skies, around the world. The personnel - all serving sailors or Royal Marines - have been recognised at the force’s annual photographic competition, the Peregrine Trophy.

Photographer of the Year for 2023, Leading Photographer Finn Stainer-Hutchins, who also won the 2022 competition, said: “It's a great honour to win a second time in a row. I've really enjoyed capturing iconic moments of the Royal Navy through my lens and hope it inspires others to take up photography.”

Here are some of the photos which were commended by the voters. Full list of winners below:

The Peregrine Trophy

Winner: Fleet Regional Photographic Unit (FRPU) East

High commended: HMS Prince Of Wales

Royal Navy Photographer of the Year 2023

Winner: LPhot Stainer-Hutchins

Highly commended: LPhot Spurr

The Commandant General Royal Marines’ Portfolio Prize

Winner: POPhot Heller

Highly commended: POPhot Hoare

Global Operations Portfolio Prize

Winner: LPhot Stainer-Hutchins

Highly commended: POPhot Alker

Royal Navy Open Category Prize

Winner: POPhot Alker

Highly commended: LPhot Stainer-Hutchins

Maritime Air Portfolio Prize

Winner: LPhot Sellars

Highly Commended: LPhot Stainer-Hutchins

RNRMC Family and Friends Prize Professional

Winner: LPhot Swainsbury

Highly commended: LPhot Stainer-Huchins

RNRMC Family and Friends Prize Amateur

Winner: LS Bladen

People at Work Prize

Winner: POPhot Alker

Highly commended: LPhot Stainer-Hutchins

The People’s Choice Prize

Winner: LPhot Smith – With 45 per cent of the vote (1297 votes) HMS Dauntless in Colombia for Exercise UNITAS

RN Short Form Story Telling Video Prize

Winner: LPhot Bradley – Physical Employment Standard

Highly commended: POPhot Shepherd

Commended: LPhot Smith

Royal Navy Videographer of the Year 2023

Winner: LPhot Smith

Highly Commended: LPhot Clarke

Highly Commended: LPhot Spurr

Commended: POPhot Shepherd

Royal Navy Amateur Photographer of the Year 2023

Winner: Wtr Mundy.

Royal Navy Amateur Maritime Image Prize

Winner: Lt Cdr Roster

Royal Navy Amateur Open Prize

Winner: Lt Cdr Roster

Royal Naval Association Prize

Winner: LPhot Luke

Highly commended: LPhot Luke

Royal Navy Amateur Videographer of the Year 2023

Winner: Lt Cdr Roster – Force Z Memorial

Sea Cadet Amateur Photographer of the Year 2023 Under 18

Winner: Cadet Katie Clarke – Blackburn Unit

Sea Cadet Amateur Photographer of the Year 2023 Over 18

Winner: Simon Tipper – Southampton Unit.

1 . Global Operations Portfolio Prize Winner United States Coast Guard Dolphins land on HMS Prince of Wales. | LPhot Stainer-Hutchins Photo Sales

2 . The Peregrine Trophy Winner: Fleet Regional Photographic Unit (FRPU) East HMS Dauntless in Columbia during Exercise Unitas - where she was deployed to combat narcotics traffickers operating in the Caribbean. | LPhot Smith Photo Sales

3 . Royal Navy Open Category Prize Winner A long exposure image of a CV-22B Osprey taking off from HMS Queen Elizabeth, culminating in a night flying operation. | POPhot Alker Photo Sales