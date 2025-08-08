A Royal Navy bomb disposal squad has removed a historic ordinance found in a park.

The public were evacuated from Priory Park in Bishop’s Waltham yesterday morning (August 7). Police officers were initially called to the scene at 10.41am.

A piece of unexploded ordnance was discovered at Priory Park this morning. | Sarah Standing

A cordon was put in place after residents were told to leave the area. Nearby homes were also evacuated. This was done as a precautionary measure. The discovery was made while construction workers were digging in the area.

An assessment was carried out by Ministry of Defence personnel (MoD). The bomb disposal was called and they confirmed it was an anti-aircraft shell dating back to the Second World War. The wartime ordnance was safely removed without needing a controlled explosion.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “The EOD team picked up and removed for disposal an empty shell casing (anti-aircraft shell).” The cordon was lifted and the park was declared safe.