Sailors from the Royal Navy bomb squad – based at Horsea Island – were mobilised on Sunday afternoon.

It followed the discovery of the suspected device on Lancing Beach, near Worthing in West Sussex.

The bomb squad was joined by the Shoreham coastguard as they investigated the suspected mortar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Images of Royal Navy Divers from the Southern dive unit at work. They demonstraited the kit they would use for underwater bomb disposal. This imagery is to be used to support the news stories of any ordinance found by the dredger in Portsmouth Harbour as it is being cleared for the arrival of the Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier.

A spokesman for the Royal Navy said: ‘Members of the Royal Navy Southern Diving Unit 2, based in Portsmouth, were called to Lancing beach in West Sussex where after examination they removed an item, which was found to be non-explosive.'

A HM Coastguard spokesman added: ‘HM Coastguard received reports of possible ordnance on the beach at Lancing just after 12.15pm on Sunday, February 27.

The Royal Navy was called after a suspected mortar was found on Lancing beach.

‘The Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team located the item and it was confirmed by EOD not to be ordnance.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron