Portsmouth's Royal Navy bomb squad called out to 'mortar' on Lancing Beach in West Sussex
EXPLOSIVES experts from Portsmouth were scrambled to deal with a suspected mortar found on a beach.
Sailors from the Royal Navy bomb squad – based at Horsea Island – were mobilised on Sunday afternoon.
It followed the discovery of the suspected device on Lancing Beach, near Worthing in West Sussex.
The bomb squad was joined by the Shoreham coastguard as they investigated the suspected mortar.
Read More
A spokesman for the Royal Navy said: ‘Members of the Royal Navy Southern Diving Unit 2, based in Portsmouth, were called to Lancing beach in West Sussex where after examination they removed an item, which was found to be non-explosive.'
SEE ALSO: Veteran British sniper to fly to Ukraine to join fight against Putin's invading Russian forces
A HM Coastguard spokesman added: ‘HM Coastguard received reports of possible ordnance on the beach at Lancing just after 12.15pm on Sunday, February 27.
‘The Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team located the item and it was confirmed by EOD not to be ordnance.’