Several apprentices and graduates have took the plunge to join the force and never looked back - whether it’s through an apprenticeship or as a graduate. One of them is the current Commanding Officer of HMNB Portsmouth, Commodore Marcel Rosenberg.

He began his career at the base in 1988 as a Weapon Engineering apprentice. By the age of 19, he was already serving on a ship in the Far East. After carrying out several roles since, he is now in charge in Portsmouth - the home of the Royal Navy. “There is no limit to where an apprenticeship with the Royal Navy can take you,” he added. “All our journeys are different, but the foundational skills an apprenticeship with the Royal Navy provides will unlock countless opportunities within the service and beyond.”

The complete suite of roles within the Royal Navy can be found on its website. Fast-track options are available for people to get stuck straight into their role; apprenticeships which you can complete while earning a wage and varying roles if you have university degree level qualifications or professional accreditations. Other roles include being a medical officer, logistic officer, chaplain, chef, Royal Navy police officer, warfare officer, engineer, air traffic control officer and many more.

You can also join the Royal Marines or Royal Fleet Auxiliary. Much of the training for engineering roles take place at HMS Sultan in Military Road, Gosport. Several of the base’s apprentices have shared their thoughts on their career in the force has been like.

Trainee Air Engineering Technician (AET) AB Alfie McMahon, 16, followed in the footsteps of his stepdad to join the force. He added: “I think it’s opened my eyes up to the world as it is. I’ve never looked back. Everything is so good, the pay, the support, the qualifications, it’s so much better than I’d imagined.”

AB Fern Southwick, 17 - who is training in the same role - said: “I chose this apprenticeship as it offered lots of hands-on training and looked like it gets you really involved with aircraft at an early stage. Engineering also gives you a pretty good outlook with the experience and qualifications giving you lots of options with employers in the future if you ever decide that you fancy a change.”

Probationary Leading Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Stephen Robertson, 25, took a fast-track course at HMS Sultan after working as an electrical engineer in Glenrothes, Scotland. He took his initial apprenticeship at a college in Rosyth drydock, so decided to take the leap and join the force. He said: “The Royal Navy offered me the chance to grow, not just as an engineer, but as a person.

“As someone who loves solving problems, I couldn’t ask for a better environment. The technology we’re dealing with is next level. Every day brings a new challenge and I’m constantly learning. Staying away from home has been the biggest change and this can be difficult, but I am around good people in the same situation and we all look after each other.”

Trainee Survival Engineering Technician (SET) AB Charlie Burdock will soon be in charge of maintaining survival equipment for all pilots and crew. He said: “The Hands-on aspect of training is really exciting, we also get to do some really cool things, like going on a survival course, living outside for a week and building shelters. You get to do a lot cooler things than you could in civilian life and you get paid to do it.”

More details about the apprentices stories can be seen by clicking through the gallery below.

Air Engineering Technician AB Alfie McMahon, 16 from Plymouth, is training at HMS Sultan in Gosport to complete his apprenticeship. Air Engineering Technicians keep advanced aircraft, such as F-35B fighter jets and Merlin helicopters, fit for deployment.

AB McMahon said joining the Royal Navy through an apprenticeship opened his eyes to the world, and has never looked back since.