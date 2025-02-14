Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comprehensive training regimes in the Royal Navy are being bolstered following a contract extension.

Capita has secured additional scope to provide Marine Engineering training at HMS Sultan in Gosport. The £97m worth of additions to the training agreement, which now has a total value of £1.9bn, will start on May 1.

The services will cover training design and media, training delivery, training support, quality assurance, and equipment management. It’s hoped this will enhance Royal Navy operational capability by preparing personnel for any situation they come across on deployment or at base.

A Royal Navy training contract extension is due to bolster services at HMS Sultan in Gosport. | LPhot Baz Swainsbury

Richard Holroyd, CEO of Capita Public Service, said: “Strengthening our partnership with the Royal Navy and expanding our role in delivering critical training services is aligned with our strategic focus on delivering solutions that contribute to national preparedness.

“This contract win underscores our commitment to providing innovative and effective training solutions as evidenced in the success of our successful Royal Navy training delivery, including improvements in the quality of teaching and learning, and consistent delivery.”

A Royal Navy spokesperson added: “We are delivering a modern training programme to ensure that our people remain ready to fulfil operational requirements and meet contemporary challenges. This is part of Project Selbourne, a 12-year project which is around a third of the way through, to harness industry expertise and deliver high-quality technical education.”

HMS Sultan in Military Road is the home of Marine Engineering Training Group and the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival School (RNAESS). The base’s role is to train the next generation of Air Engineer Officers, Air Engineering Technicians, and Survival Equipment ratings. Its boasts six wings which are dedicated to different training areas.

HMS Sultan also has a nuclear department which offers associated training, which includes radiation protection and safety. It provides academic knowledge and practical training in reactor physics, thermodynamics, and other related areas.