Royal Navy carrier HMS Prince of Wales has gone viral on TikTok - here's why

A VIDEO of HMS Prince of Wales has gone viral on TikTok.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 5:55 pm

The clip, which appears to be from the first time the carrier arrived in Portsmouth in November 2019, was shared on the social media platform in October of this year.

In the month since it was shared by user SmittyBoyIoW it has been viewed almost 700,000 times.

Unlike other TikTok videos, the footage does not have any music or dances and simply shows HMS Prince of Wales sailing into Portsmouth Harbour with thousands lining the coastline to welcome her.

HMS Prince of Wales pictured in Portsmouth. Photos by Alex Shute

It also features the simple caption of ‘now that’s what you call a warship’.

As well as being viewed 691,500 times, the video has 46,800 likes and 1,830 comments.

It is not the only Royal Navy video to have gone viral on TikTok in 2021.

Footage of the Royal Marines marching band performing ‘Three Lions’ in the summer ahead of the Euro 2020 final – in which England lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley Stadium.

