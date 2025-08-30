Stern warnings have once again been made by China amid the deployment of the Royal Navy flagship.

The Chinese embassy in Britain issued a statement relating to the UK’s current actions in the Indo-Pacific. Ties between Britain and Japan are growing, with defence secretary John Healey greeting Royal Navy sailors aboard HMS Prince of Wales in Tokyo - currently heading up the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) on Operation Highmast.

Defence secretary John Healey distanced himself from comments that Britain and the Royal Navy would protect Taiwan if China escalates any actions. Beijing has issued a warning to the UK, given the UK Carrier Strike Group and HMS Prince of Wales' visit to Japan. | UK MOD Crown copyright

British actions regarding Taiwan have causes responses from Beijing. The Chinese embassy in Britain told the South China Morning Post: “We urge Britain and Japan to deeply reflect on their erroneous words and deeds regarding Taiwan- and maritime-related issues, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and refrain from stirring up trouble and creating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Will the Royal Navy defend Taiwan against China?

Royal Navy vessels have sailed through the Taiwan Strait in the past. HMS Spey patrolled the region, with The British Office in Taipai stating she was protecting the “freedom of navigation” under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Taiwan is not considered an independent nation by the UK, but various diplomatic deals are made between both nations. China issued harsh warnings to the UK, as it looks to retain Taiwan under its sphere of influence in the One China policy.

“Clearly wrote the opposite”

Mr Healey spoke to the media during a conference this week. He hailed the relationship between the UK and Japan - with a future deployment between air forces planned - but questions soon turned to wider Indo-Pacific matters. The Daily Telegraph reported in July that the defence secretary said the UK was ready to respond if China acted against Taiwan.

“If we have to fight, as we have done in the past, Australia and the UK are nations that will fight together,” Mr Healey previously said. “We exercise together and by exercising together and being more ready to fight, we deter better together.”

The Labour MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough elaborated at the time that he was speaking in “general terms”, and said the Britain would prefer to see disputes in the region resolved “peacefully” and “diplomatically”. The Taiwan News reports that Mr Healey said the Telegraph comment was “entirely wrong” and insisted the reporter “clearly wrote the opposite” of what he said.

The Defence Secretary John Healey attends a reception onboard the HMS Prince of Wales on the occasion if the ship being the first foreign carrier to dock in Tokyo with The Defence Minister for Japan, Gen Nakatani in Tokyo. The UK-Japan relationship has been hailed as a major success. | UK MOD Crown copyright

When asked if the UKCSG and HMS Prince of Wales would sail through the Taiwan Strait, Mr Healey declined to comment for security reasons. He said the strait is international waters where British and other navies operate in line with international law.

The UKCSG’s presence was described as a “contribution to regional security.” Mr Healey added: “We will cooperate whenever we can and challenge where we must.”

Gen Nakasani, Japan’s defence minister, said: “Japan and the UK are the closest security partners in Asia and Europe and we have steadily enhanced cooperation. I’m extremely happy to share this historic moment when Japan-UK defense cooperation has reached a new level.”