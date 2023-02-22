SEE ALSO: Portsmouth remembers SS Mendi tragedy with memorial service 106 years on

The navy recently passed Channel crossing patrol duties back to the Home Office after an eight-month stint.

Portsmouth-based type 23 HMS Kent is one of the newest frigates in the Royal Navy's fleet. Picture: LPhot Dan Rosenbaum

The outspoken Ashfield MP told The Telegraph: ‘You’ve got the people smugglers, you’ve got the camps, the charities at the camps.

‘You’ve then got, when you get to England, the hotels, the lefty lawyers – it is one big multi-million pound industry.’

Mr Anderson claimed that on a recent trip to Calais with the commons home affairs select committee, he saw ‘hundreds of young men’ being helped by workers at the British Care4Calais charity. He believed the migrants were ‘encouraged’ to make the dangerous crossing.

He then suggested that migrants arriving unlawfully in Britain should be returned the ‘same day’ to where they came from.

Deputy Conservative chairman Lee Anderson. Picture: Brian Eyre

‘I’d put them on a Royal Navy frigate or whatever and sail it to Calais,’ he said.

A former Labour councillor before joining the Tories, Mr Anderson has been no stranger to controversy.

He drew criticism earlier this month by calling for the return of the death penalty in an interview with The Spectator magazine a few days before his appointment.

Mr Sunak was forced to note that neither he, nor the government, shared this view.

In response to Mr Anderson’s claims, Care4Calais said: ‘Our operations in northern France focus on the provision of humanitarian aid and we seek to provide some friendship and dignity through activities like English lessons, football matches, and simple teas and coffees.

