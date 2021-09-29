Trailers released earlier in the month revealed the ship appearing in the film, with clips showing the Type 45 destroyer at sea and firing missiles into the sky.

Posting on the Twitter account for HM Dragon, crew members said they had a ‘wonderful evening’ at the world premiere of the 25th Bond film, which was shown at the Royal Albert Hall last night.

The post added: ‘Lining the red carpet with Royal guests of honour marks yet another amazing experience in #HMSDragon #breathefire.’

The MoD has not disclosed how much it had received financially to allow HMS Dragon to feature in the film, and a spokesman said that ‘no weapons were fired during the filming’, suggesting some scenes were created using special effects.

In a seperate post, the warship’s social media account added: ‘It’s an honour to follow in the footsteps of so many iconic HM Ships featured in #007jamesbond.’

Previous Royal Navy ships appearing in Bond films include anti-submarine frigate HMS Rothesday in Thunderball, fellow anti-sub frigate HMS Tenby in You Only Live Twice, and assault ship HMS Fearless in The Spy Who Loved Me.

Crew from HMS Dragon attend the premiere of the latest James Bond caper, No Time To Die. Picture: Royal Navy

The premiere of Daniel Craig’s last outing as the super spy follows the actor being made an honorary Commander in the Royal Navy – matching the on-screen rank of James Bond.

Commander Craig’s appointment last week as an honorary officer reflects his personal support for UK military and links it with the legacy created through the guise of the fictional British secret agent.

Scenes featuring the Royal Navy destroyer displayed before the premiere at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Royal Navy