A Royal Navy veteran who serviced his country during the D-Day landings has celebrated his 100th birthday on Hayling Island.

Robert Jones was joined by excited family members for the milestone at the Barchester Wimborne Care Home in Selsmore Road last week. He joined the force when he was 17, being part of a task force of Beach Commandos during the Normandy Landings in 1944.

Sarah Peach, general manager of Barchester Wimborne, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone. Bob is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as he breaks into his next century.”

Royal Navy veteran Robert Jones, who served during the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, has celebrated his 100th birthday on Hayling Island. | Contributed

Mr Jones began training in Scotland before going to North Africa on the Warwick Castle ship to train for the beach landings in northern France. He was part of a unit which crossed the English Channel and arrived on Sword Beach in the early hours of June 6, 1944. The sailor was tasked with getting everyone off the landing craft and providing support to casualties.

His unit then proceeded to Caen, where he remained for six weeks before returning to Britain. Mr Jones was demobbed in 1946 and returned to London, where he became a postman and worked with Royal mail until he retired in 1989. He’s part of a large and close-knit family with nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mr Jones has also been a long-term resident on Hayling Island, particularly enjoys the seaside and meeting new people at the care home. He celebrated the birthday milestone with his family, all hopping on a mini bus to travel to the local garden centre, with Mr Jones holding a large balloon showing his age everywhere he went.

After being stopped by many residents and thanked for his service, he returned to the care home to enjoy his birthday cake and read a telegram from King Charles III. He personnel His Royal Highness earlier this year. Mr Jones has been a part of the Blind Veterans Association for over 15 years, a charity which supports blind and partially sighted former military personnel.