Millions of pounds from the Ministry of Defence’s budget has been spent on taxis and chauffeurs.

As reported in the Daily Mail following a freedom of information request, £2,095,730.19 has been used on vehicles to move troops and civil servants around. The funds were spent during the 2023/2024 financial year, with the national publication reporting the government is trying to plug a £29bn black hole in defence spending.

They said the cash spent on taxis equates to the annual salaries of 83 Privates in the British Army, who earn £25,200 a year. Funding used on the cabs was part of the Phoenix II vehicle contract.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has spent millions of pounds on taxis and chauffeurs to transport troops between locations.

William Yarwood, media campaign manager at the TaxPayers' Alliance, told the Daily Mail: “Taxpayers will be driven round the bend by this pointless waste. While the MoD complains about vast funding gaps and attempts to plug its various financial black holes, it is crucial that they make every penny count.”

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson said civil servants and military personnel need to travel to remote locations in the UK and worldwide which are not accessible by public transport, with all travel bookings needing to be authorised as essential and granted by a manager to ensure its valid and represents value for money. The Daily Mail said some staff operating as chauffeurs are former military personnel, who are highly trained and provide transport for ministers and high-ranking officials.

Taxi journeys can cover routine transport for soldiers going between bases if no other vehicles are available, the Daily Mail said. A previous study in 2012 showed the MoD had spent £16.6m on hire cars for staff, rising from £12.9m the year before. The number of troops in the British Army is expected to shrink to below 70,000 due to problems with recruitment. This is the first time the force has hit that low since 1793.