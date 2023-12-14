Royal Navy: Damp and mould at HMS Collingwood prompts Minister visit
James Cartlidge MP, Minister for Defence Procurement, toured HMS Collingwood and HMS Sultan this week following pressure from Dame Caroline Dinenage. The Gosport MP discussed the problems at HMS Collingwood in the House of Commons in November, stating that Armed Forces personnel “deserve better” after sailors reported issues of infestations, damp and mould. She previously told The News that it is vital for soldiers, sailors and their families to be supported “from beginning to end” and the least they deserve is “clean, safe and comfortable accommodation to live in.”
Sailors reported in January that some dorms at HMS Collingwood were crumbling and infested with maggots – with reports being made to senior officers. The Royal Navy at the time said there were no reported infestations and issues relating to poor infrastructure were fixed. Since then, Vernon block – which had problems with leaking roofs, damp and mould – has been permanently shut down and marked for demolition. Work has begun on a new accommodation block to replace it.
Mr Cartlidge, Conservative politician for South Suffolk, toured the accommodation at the bases to see if improvements had been made to living standards. He said: “I know that Caroline has been raising the issue of accommodation for two years, and while we have seen improvements, there is more to be done. Infrastructure is a real priority and a big part of recruitment and retention so it is very important in the Gosport constituency where so many military personnel are based.”
Ms Dinenage, Conservative, said suitable living quarters are necessary for sailors to complete their training courses effectively. “I would like to thank the Minister for his prompt visit to Gosport,” she added. “It is great to see that he shares my commitment to improving the quality of accommodation for our Navy personnel.
"Both HMS Collingwood and HMS Sultan deliver an extremely high level of professional training, and the courses can be very long, so it’s important for well-being, morale, and staff retention that they are offered a decent standard of accommodation during their stay.”