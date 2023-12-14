Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sailors reported in January that some dorms at HMS Collingwood were crumbling and infested with maggots – with reports being made to senior officers. The Royal Navy at the time said there were no reported infestations and issues relating to poor infrastructure were fixed. Since then, Vernon block – which had problems with leaking roofs, damp and mould – has been permanently shut down and marked for demolition. Work has begun on a new accommodation block to replace it.

Complaints of damp, mould and squalid conditions have previously been made about HMS Collingwood in Fareham and HMS Sultan. Defence minister James Cartlidge toured both bases following pressure from Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Mr Cartlidge, Conservative politician for South Suffolk, toured the accommodation at the bases to see if improvements had been made to living standards. He said: “I know that Caroline has been raising the issue of accommodation for two years, and while we have seen improvements, there is more to be done. Infrastructure is a real priority and a big part of recruitment and retention so it is very important in the Gosport constituency where so many military personnel are based.”

Ms Dinenage, Conservative, said suitable living quarters are necessary for sailors to complete their training courses effectively. “I would like to thank the Minister for his prompt visit to Gosport,” she added. “It is great to see that he shares my commitment to improving the quality of accommodation for our Navy personnel.