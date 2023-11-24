Royal Navy: Gosport MP to hold government to account over poor military accommodation - "it's not good enough"
Dame Caroline Dinenage initially raised the issue in the House of Commons on Wednesday after multiple politicians said current and former service personnel were still having problems.
This included some dorms being infested with rats. Earlier this year, “fed-up” sailors reported that there were maggot infestations at HMS Collingwood, with the Royal Navy acknowledging there were problems with heating and flooding.
The force previously denied there were any problems with insects and rodents. Speaking at the FirstLight Trust Cafe Hub on the high street yesterday, Ms Dinenage said she will make sure the issue is still at the top of the government’s agenda. She told The News: “It's not good enough.
"We had terrible problems at HMS Collingwood. Shortly after raising the issue in January, the Second Sea Lord came over shortly afterwards and shut down one of the accommodation blocks. I’m pleased to see it’s being taken seriously.
"There’s been a bit of a revolving door of ministerial jobs over the last year. I wanted to make sure the new minister understands the situation here in Gosport.”
Ms Dinenage said she invited minister of state for defence James Cartlidge to visit HMS Sultan and HMS Collingwood for himself. She added: “Our forces personnel the best possible accommodation.
"They do a job which keeps us all safe. The very least they deserve is clean, safe and comfortable to live in.” Ms Dinenage joined the minister for veterans affairs, Johnny Mercer, at the cafe hub yesterday to speak to veterans who had established successful businesses and charities who were helping the most vulnerable get back on their feet.
"It’s about supporting our armed forces community from beginning to end,” she said. “We need to make sure the work that goes on at all the military bases in Gosport supports our armed forces, making sure the accommodation is right, the service family accommodation is right and that our forces families are being looked after.
"We need to make sure that those who need help have the right pathways.”