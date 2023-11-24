The MP for Gosport said she’ll continue to highlight problems with poor military accommodation as the current situation is “not good enough”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dame Caroline Dinenage initially raised the issue in the House of Commons on Wednesday after multiple politicians said current and former service personnel were still having problems.

NOW READ: Gosport MP joins debate over poor military accommodation in House of Commons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP for Gosport, said she will continue to raise the issue about military accommodation, saying the current situation is "not good enough". Pictured is the Conservative politician in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Picture: ParliamentTV - House of Commons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force previously denied there were any problems with insects and rodents. Speaking at the FirstLight Trust Cafe Hub on the high street yesterday, Ms Dinenage said she will make sure the issue is still at the top of the government’s agenda. She told The News: “It's not good enough.

"We had terrible problems at HMS Collingwood. Shortly after raising the issue in January, the Second Sea Lord came over shortly afterwards and shut down one of the accommodation blocks. I’m pleased to see it’s being taken seriously.

"There’s been a bit of a revolving door of ministerial jobs over the last year. I wanted to make sure the new minister understands the situation here in Gosport.”

Ms Dinenage said she invited minister of state for defence James Cartlidge to visit HMS Sultan and HMS Collingwood for himself. She added: “Our forces personnel the best possible accommodation.

From L to R: Caroline Dinenage, Johnny Mercer, Riah Bunce and Sam Fry. Picture: Office of Veterans Affairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They do a job which keeps us all safe. The very least they deserve is clean, safe and comfortable to live in.” Ms Dinenage joined the minister for veterans affairs, Johnny Mercer, at the cafe hub yesterday to speak to veterans who had established successful businesses and charities who were helping the most vulnerable get back on their feet.

"It’s about supporting our armed forces community from beginning to end,” she said. “We need to make sure the work that goes on at all the military bases in Gosport supports our armed forces, making sure the accommodation is right, the service family accommodation is right and that our forces families are being looked after.