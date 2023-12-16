A Portsmouth-based destroyer has shot down a drone targeting merchant shipping in the Red Sea, the defence secretary said.

Grant Shapps said HMS Diamond had shot down the suspected attack drone overnight following a spate of attacks on cargo ships in the region off Arabian Peninsula. The warship has been deployed to the Middle East as part of a multinational operation amid concerns over missile attacks from territory held by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In a statement, Mr Shapps said: “Overnight, HMS Diamond shot down a suspected attack drone which was targeting merchant shipping in the Red Sea. One Sea Viper missile was fired and successfully destroyed the target.

HMS Diamond, a Portsmouth-based type 45 destroyer, has shot down a drone overnight in the Red Sea. Defence secretary Grant Shapps believes it was deployed by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. LPhot Henry Parks.

"The ship recently arrived in the region to bolster international efforts to maintain maritime security. The recent spate of illegal attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security in the Red Sea.

"The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade.”

What is happening in the Red Sea?

She was one of three vessels attacked by Houthi revels, who are supported by Iran. Mr Shapps condemned the assaults – describing them as “outrageous” while promising that maritime security will be maintained.

