Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An eye-opening documentary showcasing the life of sailors aboard HMS Prince of Wales starts soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first episode of Channel 5’s Warship: Life in The Royal Navy is airing at 9pm tomorrow night. Hosts Julia Bradbury and JJ Chalmers will be offering viewers exclusive access to behind the scenes of life in the force.

Channel 5's new documentary Warship: Life in The Royal Navy will be showcasing what life is like for crew aboard HMS Prince of Wales. | Channel 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documentary goes behind the scenes to show what life is like in the Royal Navy. | Channel 5

They will broadcast what it is like for sailors to live and work on a 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier to highlighting the trials and tribulations of Royal Marines Commandos in the thick of training. Split across three episodes, the programme will show what it is like to be a part of today’s Royal Navy.

What will happen in Episode One of Warship: Life in The Royal Navy?

Julia Bradbury will be giving viewers a tour of HMS Prince of Wales, the Portsmouth-based £3.2bn carrier, ahead of its deployment on Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato’s biggest exercise since The Cold War. Viewers will see some of the day-to-day operations conducted by some of the ship’s 1,400 crew members.

HMS Prince of Wales' preparations ahead of Exercise Steadfast Defender will be showcased on the Channel 5 documentary. | Channel 5

Royal Navy personnel assigned to HMS Excellent. | Channel 5

The power of the warship’s eight F-35 fighter jets will be on show on the ship’s flight deck, which Channel 5 said is “one of the most dangerous places to work anywhere in the world”. Ms Bradbury will then show the culinary staff on board as they deal with preparing Sunday roast for the entire crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Chalmers will be exploring the last time an enemy ship was torpedoed and sunk by a British vessel. During The Falklands War, submarine HMS Conqueror engaged the Argentinian Light Cruiser, the General Belgrano. Mr Chalmers will be in Portsmouth while interviewing a member of the submarine’s crew who was on board at the time - hearing first hand what happened in the south Atlantic.

Ms Bradbury will then be in Portsmouth to learn how to drill march for the first time alongside other new recruits. Dartmouth’s Britannia Royal Naval College will then be shown in all its glory, highlighting the links between the Royal Navy and the Royal Family.