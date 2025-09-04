A Royal Navy Warrant Officer and his young daughter are taking on one of the highest mountains in the British Isles.

Warrant Officer Stuart More and his 10-year-old daughter Sienna plan to conquer Mount Snowdon this Saturday (September 6). The Fareham pair will be raising money for Little Troopers, a charity that supports military children and their families.

Stuart and Sienna More at Little Troopers Reconnection Weekend. The Royal Navy family from Fareham will be taking on the challenge to climb Mount Snowdon. | Contributed

“Sienna first heard about the Snowdon challenge when we attended this year’s Reconnection Weekend in the New Forest with Little Troopers,” WO More said. “She was really keen to give it a go. We haven’t done lots of training, but after watching a video on YouTube Sienna suggested we get started, so we’ve been doing evening walks at home, and even walked some hills near the Pyrenees while on holiday in France. Hopefully it will all pay off on the day.”

“Small charity with a big heart”

WO More has served in the Royal Navy since 2003, with his partner Katie also serving in the force. Long deployments abroad has meant Sienna has experienced many long separations from her parents. As she has grown older, these deployments have become harder to understand, including one period when she didn’t see her dad for nine months.

The family are being supported by Little Troopers after they discovered them during a Family Reconnection Weekend, where Sienna was inspired to take on the challenge. They will join a team of more than 40 fundraisers to climb Mount Snowdon.

The father-daughter team have raised £935 so far. The organisation has supported Sienna by providing her with in-school support materials and development packs.

Charity founder Louise Fetigan said: “Little Troopers is a small charity with a big heart. We are so grateful to all our Snowdon fundraisers, but especially to children like Sienna who are taking on such a huge personal challenge. Being a military child is a unique experience, and it’s inspiring to see children who have benefited from our charity choosing to raise money to support others like them.”