HMS Collingwood hosted the annual Junior Leaders’ Field Gun Competition on July 4. Very similar to the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Field Gun event last month, this endurance test is mainly for 16-24 year olds who only recently joined the armed forces or studied at college.

Crews assigned to local colleges and BAE Systems from across the country also took part. The teams came into the competition with little or no prior experience of Field Gun and only had one week to train. Families, friends and colleagues gathered to watch the spectacle.

The Junior Leaders’ Challenge is the only competition open specifically for new recruits and youths, offering them a chance to work as a team and challenge themselves in a unique setting. HMS Sultan’s Siskin crew took home the winning trophy following a thrilling final.

The team’s trainer, WO1 Mark Gower, said: “It was all down to the crew, they brought it to the track. They walked away with no regrets. I couldn’t have asked any more of them.” The HMS Sultan crew also won Trophies for least penalties and fastest time,

Here are several pictures from the event.

1 . Field Gun Competition The victorious crew of HMS Sultan | Keith Woodland

2 . Field Gun Competition Junior Leaders' Field Gun Competition took place on Friday, July 4, 2025 at HMS Collingwood. | Sarah Standing (040725-9630)

3 . Field Gun Competition Winning crew from HMS Sultan. | Keith Woodland