A fighter jet operating on a Royal Navy flagship deployment had to make an “emergency landing” over the weekend.

The F-35B aircraft was forced to touch down at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, India, on Saturday. It was operating alongside HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), who reached the Indian Ocean this week.

The Hindustan Times reported that the jet was running low on fuel and had to take emergency action. Personnel sought permission from airport authorities and landed safely at 9.30pm.

An official told the publication: “The jet is currently at the airport and refuelling has been completed. It will be allowed to depart after requisite permission is received from the relevant authorities.”

The Indian Air Force (IAF) issued an official statement the following day. An emergency landing had to be made following tasking. They said on X: “A Royal Navy F-35B fighter recovered off an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of June 14, 25.

“Operating from UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, it was undertaking routine flying outside Indian ADIZ with Thiruvananthapuram earmarked as the emergency recovery airfield.

“On having declared a diversion off an emergency, the F35B was detected and identified by the IAF's IACCS network and cleared for the recovery. IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft.”

An IAF spokesperson told the The New Indian Express that the diversion by the F-35B was a “normal occurrence”, with the aircraft being allowed to land for “flight safety reasons”.

HMS Prince of Wales and the UKCSG reached the Indian Ocean last week. Royal Navy and other military personnel are carrying out Operation Highmast, an eight-month deployment consisting of various exercises and diplomatic visits.

The UKCSG will be linking up with the Indian military for port stops and other operations. Exercise Talisman Sabre, off Australia, will be one of the larger missions where a contingent of 19 partner nations will complete various drills.