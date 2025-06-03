Royal Navy: Magnificent HMS Prince of Wales safely passes through Red Sea and into Indian Ocean on Pacific op
HMS Prince of Wales is continuing her eight-month global mission at the helm of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG). Accompanied by her task force of warships and aircraft, the 65,000 tonne warship has navigated the world-famous link between the Mediterranean, Suez Canal and Red Sea.
The UKCSG sailed through through the Canal last week to reach warmer waters and the Indo-Pacific phase of Operation Highmast. This is the furthest east HMS prince of Wales has travelled in her career.
She passed iconic sights Royal Navy sailors of years gone by will know all too well: from the Canal Memorial of the Inter-War period to the more recent impressive Al Salam bridge. Colloquially known as Friendship or Peace bridge, it stretches for 1,325 feet across the canal some three dozen miles from Port Said in Egypt - clearing the water by 230ft.
The Suez and Red Sea transit marks the end of a month of exercises and operations in the Eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean. Highlights of the opening phase of the global deployment included teaming up with the Italian Carrier Strike Group and bringing together an allied force of some 21 warships, three submarines, 41 fast jets, 19 helicopters, ten patrol aircraft and 8,000 personnel in the Ionian Sea.
After travelling through the Suez, the UKCSG transited the Red Sea without incident before emerging in the Indian Ocean. HMS Dauntless, HMS Richmond, Norwegian frigate HNoMS Roald Admundsen, Canadian frigate HMCS Ville de Québec and Spanish frigate ESPS Méndez Núñez all accompanied HMS Prince of Wales – with her deck filled with F-35B jet and Merlin and Wildcat helicopters – through the waterways into the Indian Ocean.
Royal Fleet Auxiliary sailors aboard RFA Tidespring travelled a different route to join back up with the formation. The goal of Operation Highmast is to reaffirm the UK’s security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region. upwards of 4,500 British military personnel will be involved in the deployment, consisting of 2,500 Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines, nearly 600 RAF aviators and 900 soldiers.
