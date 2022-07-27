Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster sets sail from Portsmouth to join Nato mission

HMS Lancaster left Portsmouth Naval Base earlier today following a stint alongside for upgrades and maintenance work, carried out by engineers from defence firm BAE Systems.

Now the ship will be joining a Nato fleet for a brief spell at sea ahead of undertaking further deployments.

The multi-role Type 23 frigate is bristling with state-of-the-art weapons and technology.

As part of her most recent refit, she now includes the Artisan 3D radar and Sea Ceptor air defence missiles. Her navigation systems have also been boosted.

During the past year, Lancaster has seen additional upgrades to her bridge, messes and crew accommodation. Two diesel generators have also been ripped out and replaced.

Planned maintenance of various mechanical systems such as valves and propellers alongside emergent tasks such as hull maintenance and deck repairs have also been completed.

Dean Kimber, head of asset management for BAE Systems’ maritime services business, said: ‘We are immensely proud of the work we have done. The hard work and expertise of the team throughout these major maintenance and upgrade periods alongside their agile responses to changing requirements and emergent work, means HMS Lancaster will leave Portsmouth optimised for any role the Royal Navy should require of her.