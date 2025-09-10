"Exciting" drones bolster Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron amid "incursions" and "stand-off" with Spain warship
Engineering teams have taught sailors in the Gibraltar Squadron how to operate un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVS). They will be used alongside HMS Dagger and HMS Cutlass, fast patrol boats that scour British Gibraltar Territorial Waters for various threats.
A team from 700X Naval Air Squadron delivered a week’s worth of training, equipping sailors with the skills and qualifications to operate lightweight UAVs at sea. Lieutenant Charles Harper, assistant training Officer with 700X NAS, praised the Squadron’s professionalism and character.
He said: “It has been a privilege to instruct the RN Gibraltar Squadron team. They approached the course with professionalism and enthusiasm – and despite having no prior UAV experience, they progressed quickly and now possess a strong foundation for operational application.”
Gibraltar personnel bolstered by advanced tech
Small quadcopters equipped with cameras will aid sailors with maritime security patrols and other reconnaissance drills, extending how far the craft and crew can see. Able Seaman Francesca Savage, who is now qualified to operate the UAVs, believes it’ll be a major boost for the squadron.
“It’s exciting to be part of this capability from the start,” she said. “Getting hands-on with the system and understanding how it can help us identify and track contacts from a distance has really shown me how much of a difference UAVs can make to day-to-day operations.”
The squadron had to deal with “tense exchanges” last week after a Spanish warship encroached on territorial waters. The Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation said a “stand-off” took place until the vessel left the local area.
Speaking about the UAVs, Commanding Officer Lieutenant Commander Cameron Walters said: “This is a vital step forward for the Gibraltar Squadron and the Royal Navy. Operating UAVs from our vessels provides a genuine tactical edge, improving our ability to monitor and respond to activity in and around British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.
“We’re proud to be shortly among one of the first units at this level to integrate UAVs at sea, and the support from 700X in helping us achieve this has been outstanding.”