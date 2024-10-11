Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Navy personnel joined forces with Morocco for essential security training.

HMS Cutless - tasked with protecting the waters near Gibraltar alongside sister ship HMS Dagger - sailed to North Africa to carry out several tasks. This included practicing methods to ensure the safe passage of ships in and out of the Mediterranean - with the Strait of Gibraltar one of the planet’s key maritime choke points.

Roughly 300 container ships and tankers pass through the narrow waters which separate the European and African continents. HMS Cutlass sailed to Tangier, Morocco, as part of her training - visiting the city for the first time. The ship’s company received a heart-warming welcome in Tangier from local authorities and the Royal Moroccan Navy.

Lieutenant Commander Henry Kilby, Commanding Officer of the Gibraltar Squadron, met senior personnel at the base. This included Base Commander Captain Zitouni, Senior Captain Omari, the Commander of the Northern Maritime Sector and commander Senior Colonel Htoto. The Royal Navy said Lt Cdr Kilby underlined the importance of UK-Moroccan relations and discussed tightening diplomatic bonds between the nations and navies.

HMS Cutlass and Rodman GC-131 carried out a series of combined manoeuvres and exercises in the strait, in the presence of the UK’s Ambassador to Morocco, Simon Martin. Under the supervision of the crew, he took the ship’s helm for part of the joint-workout. This included towing training and Officer of the Watch manoeuvres in close formation. HMS Cutlass conducted a “Formation Foxtrot” sailing past the GC-131 and exchanging salutes.

Mr Martin said: “The professionalism, skill, and dedication demonstrated by both our Royal Navies throughout this exercise have been exemplary. It was a pleasure to witness the strength of UK - Morocco cooperation at sea. It is clear that maritime interoperability will continue to play a vital role in ensuring wider security in the region.”

Lt Cdr Kilby said he and his sailors had thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated “a fantastic opportunity to enhance our skills together with our Moroccan partners and friends.” He added: “These days, there are very few operations that are undertaken by a single nation and to be operationally ready, we must put the time into training and integrating. I am delighted to be here in Tangier doing just that.”