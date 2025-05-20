A passionate chef from Gosport has been named as the best in the armed forces - with a Royal Navy chef scooping the title for the second year in a row.

Petty Officer (Catering Services) Joe Whitlock has been honoured for his excellence in his chef whites and action overalls - revamping an entire menu aboard HMS Diamond which was deployed to a major conflict zone in the Red Sea.

At an awards ceremony, he was given the prestigious title of Armed Forces Caterer of the Year. PO Whitlock said it was an “honour and a privilege” to receive the accolade.

Armed Forces Caterer of the Year Joe Whitlock, from Gosport, outside the RN Leadership Academy in Portsmouth. | Royal Navy

“It’s recognition that means so much to me after 20 years dedicated to a Service and Branch I am passionate about – particularly during the past two years, which have been the most challenging of my career,” he said. “These challenges and adversities tested not only me but my family, whose support has been unwavering.”

PO Whitlock, 38, served delicious meals to members of the ship’s company of various ranks, as well as the prime minister. He did so against the most challenging of backdrops, with HMS Diamond - a Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer - deployed to protect merchant ships from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Sudden changes to the ship’s programme were commonplace, with many days of the destroyer being under threat of missile attack.

When he arrived, PO Whitlock found the galley was in a poor state and not fit to support 200 shipmates on an operational warship. Not only did he set about turning that on its head, the chef radically changed HMS Diamond ’s menu: improving the quality and variety of the 600 or so meals provided daily.

His efforts were timely as in 2024, the destroyer acted as the guardship for the King’s Coronation in May 2024. PO Whitlock was tasked with catering for a reception hosted by the First Sea Lord , where 250 dignitaries were treated to a sophisticated menu based around climate, communities and culture.

The chef was also on hand for day-to-day duties during Operation Firedrake, where HMS Diamond trained alongside the UK Carrier Strike Group and allied naval forces operation in the North Sea. PO Whitlock performed a secondary role as one of Diamond’s damage control instructors, adapting to and overcoming crew shortages which left the ship without two in five trainers.

PO Whitlock with his trophy at the Armed Forces Caterer of the Year Awards | Royal Navy

The exercise was observed by then prime minister Rishi Sunak who spent the night onboard – the first premier to do so since 1957 – and ended his stay by helping serve breakfast to the ship’s company. Just weeks later, the ship was ordered to the Red Sea where Houthi rebels were threatening passing shipping with drones and missiles.

Joe was called on to ensure both the galley and his department were ready for the mission, first through a large-scale and complex store ship before Diamond departed. He then helped to ensure an inexperienced ship’s company were ready for the potential hazards to come through extensive damage control training.

Armed Forces Caterer of the Year Joe Whitlock at home in the galley | Royal Navy

In her six months in theatre, the ship downed nine drones and a missile – including one action where she neutralised more aerial threats in a single day than any other Royal Navy warship in recent times. Whether under fire or patrolling in a high-threat area, the galley remained operational 24/7 providing four meals a day.

Aside from ‘action messing’ – meals quick to cook and eat to sustain the crew (often pasta dishes, but cheeseburgers and chips proved popular) – Joe was determined to serve a rich, varied menu to his shipmates through ‘fan favourites’: curry nights, steak on Saturdays, fish and chips on Fridays as much as circumstances allowed.

PO Whitlock, who’s now serving at the RN Leadership Academy at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, was cited for “demonstrating innovation and determination throughout”. He said: “Receiving this award at the most prestigious event in our trade surrounded by truly inspirational people from across the profession has been the highlight of my career and it’s a great feeling knowing your hard work and dedication is recognised and celebrated by the Service.

“Throughout these testing times I was surrounded by a department whose collective resilience, professionalism and support helped not only achieve our objectives but excel beyond all expectations.’’

His success follows that of PO Cat Taylor who won the title last year.