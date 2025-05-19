A Royal Navy submariner has completed an epic 300-mile cycling challenge that was “physically demanding”.

Commander Will King, who serves at HMS Sultan in Gosport, took on the monumental task to raise money for testicular cancer research. Over £20,000 has been raised after a team of 18 riders cycled through the West Country - benefitting It's in the Bag.

Royal Navy Commander Will King, based at HMS Sultan in Gosport, has completed an epic 300-mile cycling challenge to raise money for a testicular cancer charity. | Contributed

Cdr King said: “Taking part in this challenge was both physically demanding and incredibly rewarding. As military personnel, we understand the importance of regular health checks, and It's in the Bag does vital work in promoting awareness of testicular cancer. The camaraderie among the riders reflected the support this charity provides to men going through treatment. I'm proud to have contributed to such a worthy cause during their milestone anniversary year.”

The three-day challenge began at Westward Ho! in North Devon and took participants through landscapes in the south west of England. Cdr King personally raised £1,344 towards the £20,769 total. The "Le Tour de Balls Quatre BIG BIRTHDAY TOUR" took place between May 3 and 5 - marking the charity’s tenth anniversary.

It's in the Bag, which operates across the South West, focuses on three key aims: support for men diagnosed with testicular cancer, raising awareness about the importance of regular self-checks, and helping survivors navigate life after treatment. The charity is run by survivors with support from specialist NHS staff.

The Le Tour de Balls event has become a significant fixture in the charity's fundraising calendar, with this fourth edition being specially designated as a birthday celebration event. Funds raised will support the charity's numerous initiatives that provide practical and emotional support to men affected by testicular cancer.

The charity's fundraising page remains open until December 31, 2025, for anyone wishing to contribute to this cause. For more information, visit the charity’s website here.