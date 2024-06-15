Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gun salute will take place at Portsmouth naval base today in honour of King Charles III.

HMNB Portsmouth said on X: “To mark His Majesty The King’s official birthday, there will be a 21 gun salute here at HMNB Portsmouth at midday today.” The monarch’s honours list was released earlier this morning.

A royal gun salute is taking place today (June 15, 2024) to honour King Charles III. Pictured is a similar ceremony at Fort Nelson on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Pictured is: Sarah Standing (060523-3299) | Sarah Standing

Recognition was given to individuals who made outstanding contributions to their community and the country. A total of 1,077 people have been acknowledged across the UK this year.

They represented sectors including sport, libraries, volunteering, business, engineering, science and other fields. A 21 gun salute was held on May 6, 2023, at Fort Nelson to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla - defining the exact moment that he was crowned monarch.