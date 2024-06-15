King's Birthday: Royal Navy gun salute planned at HMNB Portsmouth to honour King Charles III - when
HMNB Portsmouth said on X: “To mark His Majesty The King’s official birthday, there will be a 21 gun salute here at HMNB Portsmouth at midday today.” The monarch’s honours list was released earlier this morning.
Recognition was given to individuals who made outstanding contributions to their community and the country. A total of 1,077 people have been acknowledged across the UK this year.
They represented sectors including sport, libraries, volunteering, business, engineering, science and other fields. A 21 gun salute was held on May 6, 2023, at Fort Nelson to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla - defining the exact moment that he was crowned monarch.
The Trooping the Colour ceremony was held in London, with the Princess of Wales appearing alongside the rest of the Royal Family.
